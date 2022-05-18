On the morning after the storm, immediately after sunrise, winds were still whipping trees along Venice Avenue. An image like this made the cover of the 2018 Venice Gondolier Sun Hurricane Guide. At right, redevelopment included black fencing along the middle of the median. Jaywalkers may be intimidated. Future storms likely won’t be.
SUN FILE PHOTO This was the satellite image of Hurricane Charley on a television in the Charlotte Sun newsroom before the Category 4 storm cut power to the building. Charley is one of the four Florida storms from 2004 that is now retired.
Hurricane Charley made landfall in Punta Gorda a dozen years ago. There have been more than a half-dozen hurricanes that have affected Florida since then, but none were as powerful as the 2004 storm, according to NOAA.
A plane destroyed by Hurricane Dorian sits outside the property of Grand Bahama International Airport near a Federal Emergency Management Agency temporary facility in early October. Planes were picked up by storm surge and ripped through area fences. Several hangars were also destroyed.
This is the first photograph Sun photographer Adam Hutchinson took during Hurricane Irma. He was at the corner of Venice Avenue and U.S. 41 Bypass, heading west on Venice Avenue. As the photo at right reveals, the original lights, wires and poles have been replaced.
Built in the early 1920s, this old barn on Old Englewood Road saw better days. The damage left by Hurricane Irma was the last deadly blow. Sarasota County determined it needed to come down.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY
SUN FILE PHOTO
Hurricane Irma drives toward Florida passing the eastern end of Cuba in a NASA GOES-16 satellite image taken at about 8 a.m. Sept. 8, 2017.
NOAA
FILE PHOTO
SUN FILE PHOTO Gov. Jeb Bush, a frequent visitor after Hurricane Charley, stands with President George W. Bush.
SUN FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
Wind from Hurricane Irma damaged Colonial Manor homes in Venice.
FILE PHOTO
Utility regulators have signed off on a $1.3 billion agreement involving Florida Power & Light’s costs for restoring electricity after Hurricane Irma.
NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA
This is the first photograph Sun photographer Adam Hutchinson took during Hurricane Irma. He was at the corner of Venice Avenue and U.S. 41 Bypass, heading west on Venice Avenue. As the photo at right reveals, the original lights, wires and poles have been replaced.
