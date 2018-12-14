A man was pronounced dead Friday morning on I-75 near River Road in Venice.
The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a box truck with side doors was driving southbound near milemarker 190 around 10:30am when the passenger noticed a side door was not shut all the way.
The passenger opened the door to try to shut it and wind likely caught the door, forcing it to swing open, said State Trooper Ken Watson.
The man fell out of the truck while trying to grab the handle, say Troopers.
FHP is still trying to determine whether the victim was run over by one or several cars, or whether he was hit at all. Witness statement provided differing answers, which is why FHP is encouraging anyone who witnessed the incident to call them.
The victim, who was not identified pending notification of next of kin, died at the scene.
All lanes of I-75 South are now open as of 1:45 p.m. while FHP continues to investigate the accident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed what happened to call *347, or 941-751-8350.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.