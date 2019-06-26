A few years ago, my husband and I were settled into our vacation room in Cancun, Mexico.
I got up, during the night, to fix a chink in the curtain which was letting light in. Being such a considerate wife, I did not switch the light on, to not disturb my husband. The room was pitch black. I felt my way in the unfamiliar room towards the chink and attempted to close it. I was totally deaf as I do not wear my hearing aids in bed. I felt myself bump into something and stopped. I dared not move. I felt I had done something bad. Really bad.
As it happened, my husband was not even in the bed. He had gotten up to go to the bathroom and, being a loving husband, did not put the light on. I had not heard him, of course. From the bathroom, he heard this tremendous, never-ending shattering noise which he later said sounded like a glass cascade.
He came out of the bathroom, switched on the light to find me surrounded by broken shards of glass.
I told you I had done something bad.
I had, apparently, walked into a glass table and pushed the glass top off as I tried to fix the chink in the curtain. I never heard a thing.
I put on shoes and we picked up the shards as best we could and stacked them safely.
The following morning, I had the task of going down to the reception to try to explain to the Spanish-speaking staff what had happened. The staff understood it was an accident.
They kindly replaced the table with a much smaller one. I guess they thought it would be safer as I was in the room.
Hearing loss sets the scene for a new event every day. You never know what will happen next.
We folks with hearing loss worry about not hearing. Of course, worrying does not change things, but not hearing sure makes a good story sometimes.
The next Hearing Loss Association of America Sarasota/Manatee Chapter meeting is at the Newtown Library on July 10, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Join us for a RAP session where you will be able to voice your concerns and learn from others with hearing loss. Lunch is offered for $5 or you can bring your own.
You do not have to face hearing loss alone. Contact your local chapter of Hearing Loss Association of America/Sarasota/Manatee where you will find information, support and advocacy from the members and mentors. Call 941-244-0452 or visit: hlas.org.
Anne Taylor is a bilateral cochlear implant user, a Gallaudet Certified Peer Mentor for the Hard of Hearing, HLAA Sarasota/Manatee President/Board Member and guest columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun.
