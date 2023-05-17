When I sat down to write this year’s hurricane article, a melancholy mood came over me. Each year I’m asked to put into words my thoughts about the past season and what we can expect for this upcoming hurricane season.
In my 37 years of covering storms in Florida, Ian has been the hardest to deal with. I saw first-hand the devastation Ian caused in North Port, Port Charlotte and Hidden River.
Interviewing people who lost everything and seeing so many people in need of help after the storm was very emotional for me and so many others. But there was a bright spot or a ray of hope that came out of all of this and that was the fast action of the first responders and volunteers who spent countless hours helping the victims of Ian get back on their feet after this devastating storm.
Seeing the command center in Port Charlotte where Ian refugees would come by looking for warm meals for themselves and their families was helpful. I also saw long lines of motorists waiting to get some warm comfort food and to talk with the helpers who made a big difference in their lives.
The Florida Baptist Disaster Relief ministries, along with many other agencies were there to help provide food, water and even prayers. Even the First Lady of Florida, Casey DeSantis, showed up and passed out dinners and commiserated with the victims of this catastrophe.
All season long I was worried about a late season storm impacting Florida. The conditions were ripe. We were in a La Nina, (cooling of the E. Pacific Ocean) and there was an enormous amount of untouched hot water in the SE Gulf of Mexico and the western Caribbean. This high-octane fuel was just waiting for a storm to strengthen. I remember I kept showing a graphic on TV which shows Florida is much more likely to be hit by a major hurricane during La Nina vs. El Nino or a neutral ENSO (El Nino Southern Oscillation).
Well, as we get ready for hurricane season 2023, what can we expect? No one can say for certain, but it looks like it should be an average or slightly below average season due to the projection of a strong El Nino during the peak part of the season, from August through early October.
El Nino typically means fewer and less-intense storms due to wind shear over the developing storms.
As I’ve said every year, it doesn’t take but one storm to hit our coast to make it an active season. So, these pre-season forecasts shouldn’t really mean much to you; take them with a grain of salt. You should prepare each season with the expectation that we may get hit, regardless if there are seven storms or 20 forecast for the season. Being prepared is the key to survival and knowing what to do will save your life and the lives of your family and pets.
As we have always preached here at ABC7, it is not the wind but the water that has the potential to take more lives. You hide from the wind and run from the water.
Over 140 people lost their lives from Ian in Florida and most of those were a result of storm surge and freshwater flooding, not the wind. It is disheartening to see so many deaths occur during this modern age with so many ways to communicate the threats from these storms to the public.
With so many new people moving to Florida each year, it is so important to get the word out to your neighbors, friends and family that these storms can kill. I can tell you that many people who lost their lives due to Ian were in an evacuation level. They shouldn’t have been there.
So, this is an important reminder if you are asked to evacuate, do so. Have a plan, know where you will go. You should explore countless sources of how to prepare for a hurricane and be ready for whatever this season brings.
There were some confusing optics that were broadcast on national media before Ian slammed into Fort Myers. Several days from Ian making landfall a lot of national weather reporters were set up along Clearwater Beach, giving the impression this was the likely place for a direct hit.
The “cone of uncertainty” was centered on Pinellas County at that time. If people in Fort Myers saw only these initial broadcasts a couple days prior, they may have thought they were going to escape the lethal blow from Ian.
My point is to stay tuned to local media when a storm has the potential to threaten our coast. The national media is looking for eyes or viewers across the country while we are looking out for your safety.
We are committed to providing you with accurate information and not to scare you but to prepare you for all the dangers from these storms.
Bob Harrigan is chief meteorologist with ABC7 First Alert Weather.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.