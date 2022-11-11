West Villages and Wellen Park

Wellen Park is a part of the West Villages Improvement District, the second largest improvement district in Florida -- just behind Disney World. 

 PHOTO BY CRAIG GARRETT

WELLEN PARK — Hurricane Ian’s damage in Wellen Park was reported to the community’s governing board Thursday.

And like much of Southwest Florida, results were mixed — and expensive.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments