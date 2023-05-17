PATRICK FULLER.jpg

Patrick Fuller

 SUN FILE PHOTO

The events of the last few days of September 2022 left an indelible mark on the memories of those living in southwest Florida. The impacts of Ian were felt throughout Charlotte County and many, if not most, are still working through their recovery from those impacts.

Storms such as Ian are a reminder of the power of tropical systems and how they can change lives, property and our landscape. With these memories fresh in our minds, it is important to remain vigilant.


   
