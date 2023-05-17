The events of the last few days of September 2022 left an indelible mark on the memories of those living in southwest Florida. The impacts of Ian were felt throughout Charlotte County and many, if not most, are still working through their recovery from those impacts.
Storms such as Ian are a reminder of the power of tropical systems and how they can change lives, property and our landscape. With these memories fresh in our minds, it is important to remain vigilant.
The resilience of Charlotte County and its residents has been on full display these months since Hurricane Ian and that same resiliency means our residents are doing the things they need to do now to prepare in case Mother Nature decides to visit again in 2023.
Preparation from one hurricane season to another does not change dramatically. The basics remain the same: 1.) Determine your risk 2.) Make a plan 3.) Build a kit 4.) Stay informed.
Unfortunately, we have only to look at the extreme wind damage, rainfall totals exceeding 25 inches in some areas of the county and the devastating storm surge experienced just south of us to understand the threats tropical storms and hurricanes can bring. Nearly 90% of fatalities associated with hurricanes are a result of water (storm surge, flooding, dangerous surf and offshore), not wind.
This is why evacuation zones are determined based on the potential of storm surge. Knowing your evacuation zone and also if your home is in a low-lying area susceptible to flooding due to heavy rainfall is critical. You can find your evacuation zone by visiting www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/KnowYourZone.
It is impossible to overstate the importance of planning in advance of a disaster. By making the decisions about when you will put up shutters and clear your yard of potential flying debris, where you will evacuate, what important items you will bring with you and how you will get there, you prevent having to make important decisions in the face of stressful situations.
Additionally, having the supplies you will need to get you through the first five to seven days after a disaster is critical. As we all know, stores may not be open due to power outages or physical damage. An extensive checklist of those things you should put in your disaster kit can be found in our disaster guide, available at Charlotte County libraries or digitally at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/EM.
If you have not already signed up for our emergency notification system, Alert Charlotte, now is the time to do it (alertcharlotte.com). This free service allows us to reach out directly to landline phones, cell phones through calls or texts and emails. You choose how you want to be contacted.
Finally, as we experienced in the days after Ian, technology may not always be accessible. Our Charlotte County recreation centers serve as information hubs after disasters where communications have been impacted.
As we move towards our new normal, it is encouraging that our community is focusing on building back with resiliency in mind. Charlotte County and its residents have experienced landfalls from two major hurricanes in less than 20 years. The lessons learned from each storm have contributed to that resiliency.
Preparing yourself, your family, your home and your business is critical to continuing our culture of preparedness.
Patrick Fuller is emergency management director for Charlotte County.
