Members of the Nassau and Okeechobee Sheriff offices and the Florida National Guard deliver meals, diapers and water to flooded areas along the Peace River, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Arcadia Oct. 3.
In this photo taken by a drone, the two-story Getaway Marina building, front, lies reduced to rubble as displaced boats rest along the roadside and a trailer park, at top, lies nearly devoid of homes, following the passage of Hurricane Ian, on San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach Sept. 29.
The Punta Gorda waterfront during the "big suck" prior to Ian's landfall. Those are crab traps sitting on the mud. They were covered with water a couple hours before this photo was taken.
Photo provided by Garrett Kizer
Members of the boating community help each other out by ferrying supplies include water and fuel, following the passage of Hurricane Ian, on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach Oct. 7.
AP photo/Rebecca Blackwell
AP photo/Gerald Herbert
AP photo/Rebecca Blackwell
Cars and debris from washed-away homes line a canal in Fort Myers Beach on Oct. 5, one week after the passage of Hurricane Ian.
AP photo/Rebecca Blackwell
The bridge leading to Pine Island was heavily damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
AP photo/Gerald Herbert
A damaged boat in Burnt Store Marina.
Photo provided by Corey Waite
Ian's 150-mph winds tossed boats around like an angry child tosses toys.
Photo provided by Capt. Mike Myers
Damaged boats lie among the twisted wreckage of storage racks at Gasparilla Marina.
