In a world without Hurricane Ian, the Venice High football team would have played its first district game at Riverview High School on Friday night.
Now, the Indians — and the rest of Sarasota County — aren’t sure when the season will resume.
Sarasota County Schools are closed indefinitely as damage is assessed and schools wait for power and water access to return to the area.
In the meantime, athletes are left to wonder when their seasons will resume.
“Talking to some school board employees, they think (it could be) maybe two weeks before we go back to school,” Venice High athletic director Pete Dombroski wrote in a text message. “I don’t know when we will return. I hope it’s very soon.
“It would be uplifting for our community to get their minds off these difficult times and get back to some kind of normalcy. There is nothing like high school athletics to bring people together in difficult times.”
As of now, there is no plan in place to return to athletics in Sarasota County, according to county athletic director James Slaton.
Regardless of a timeline to return, there will have to be some repairs made at Venice High before athletics can resume on campus.
Powell-Davis Stadium sustained some damage — including snapped goal posts, bent play clocks, water damage to the press box and shredded fencing around the field. The nearby weight room sustained serious damage, as the roof was torn away.
The pause in play comes during a fall sports season that had the makings of being a special one in Venice.
The football team is currently ranked as No. 7 in the state, according to MaxPreps, even with a 2-2 record. The volleyball team was also off to a red-hot start, ranked No. 12 in the state with a 12-3 record — coming off a 3-0 week in which it handled Riverview, Barron Collier and St. Thomas Aquinas.
That’s not all, as athletes across all sports — cross country, golf and swimming — have aspirations of making some noise in the postseason.
For now, those student athletes will have to train on their own until life returns to normal.
