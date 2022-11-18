ST. PETERSBURG — He’s gone now, and that’s regrettable. Like Evan Longoria, Carl Crawford, Ben Zobrist and so many others before him, Kevin Kiermaier is putting his Tampa Bay uniform in a trunk.

Like it or not, this is the secret to the Rays’ success. On a roster where every penny counts, sentimentality is a luxury the franchise cannot afford.


