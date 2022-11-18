ST. PETERSBURG — He’s gone now, and that’s regrettable. Like Evan Longoria, Carl Crawford, Ben Zobrist and so many others before him, Kevin Kiermaier is putting his Tampa Bay uniform in a trunk.
Like it or not, this is the secret to the Rays’ success. On a roster where every penny counts, sentimentality is a luxury the franchise cannot afford.
The Rays are often aggressive when it comes to signing younger players to long-term deals, but they are unsparing when it comes to evaluating cost vs. production as the paychecks grow larger.
This is the strategy that has led to the fourth-best record in baseball over the last 15 years despite spending less on payroll than 28 of the 29 other teams since 2008.
In the team’s early days, Tampa Bay often chased feel-good stories. They brought Wade Boggs home. They brought Fred McGriff home. Tino Martinez and Doc Gooden, too. They also lost 90 games a year.
Once Stu Sternberg bought the team, the Rays flipped the script. Schmaltz was sacrificed for efficiency. And now the Rays are winning 90 games a year.
The genius of the current front office is undeniable, although not necessarily infallible. The Rays have made mistakes along the way. It could be argued that Kiermaier’s contract was one of them.
Was a $53.5 million deal too much for a defensive specialist in centerfield? Should they have traded him when they had the chance? For that matter, did they deal Longoria one year too soon, or one year too late? Should they have traded Crawford before he left via free agency?
In Tampa Bay’s universe, knowing when to cut bait is just as critical as the initial investment of a long-term deal. With the benefit of hindsight, let’s look at some of the biggest moves in Rays history and ponder the timing of the inevitable breakups.
Evan Longoria
162-game average with the Rays from 2008-17: .270, 32 HR, 101 RBI
162-game average post-Rays from 2018-22: .250, 24 HR, 81 RBI
The timing: This was a complete salary dump. Longo was one of the best bargains in MLB during his original 9-year, $44.5 million deal, but by the time his 6-year, $100 million extension kicked in, he was becoming a fiscal liability and heading toward health problems. The Rays agreed to pay the Giants $14.5 million of the $87 million still owed to him, plus they took on Denard Span’s contract before flipping him a few months later. It could be argued the money saved on Longoria’s deal allowed the Rays to sign Charlie Morton a year later.
Verdict: Traded at the perfect moment.
David Price
162-game average with the Rays from 2008-14: 16-9, 3.18 ERA
162-game average post-Rays from 2014-22: 15-8, 3.49 ERA *
The timing: Since the Rays were still considered contenders going into 2014, they tried threading the needle and holding onto Price before he was due to become a free agent in 18 months. When they struggled early, they dealt him to Detroit in July for Willy Adames and Drew Smyly. Would they have been better off trading Price after the 2013 season? Maybe, but Adames turned into a heck of a player and Smyly was flipped for Ryan Yarbrough and Mallex Smith (who was later traded for Mike Zunino).
The verdict: Between a rock and a hard ace.
*As a starter.
Kevin Kiermaier
162-game average with the Rays from 2013-22: .248, 15 HR, 56 RBI
162-game average post-Rays from 2023: TBD
The timing: For a team that routinely trades veterans as their salary increases, Kiermaier is an anomaly. While there were whispers of potential trades as far back as 2018, “KK” remained in Tampa Bay until the final guaranteed year of his contract (the team turned down a $13 million option for 2023). Was that a mistake? Not to fans who appreciate his defensive brilliance as well as his engaging personality. And from an analytics standpoint, his combined 4.5 WAR for 2021-22 was just about the going rate for his $23.5 million in salary the past two years. Still, not knowing what the Rays were offered in trades, it feels like he should have been traded a year ago.
The verdict: Thanks for the memories.
