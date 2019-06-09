(shaking my head)
Yes, I’m shaking my head at you, my fellow Sun Newspaper readers. Neither you nor I could refuse to read a story about somebody carrying cellphones in their underwear into a prison.
Not too long ago, we had a story about a woman who pulled a baby gator from her pants during a traffic stop. Apparently, you loved that story, too.
Sooooo, let’s begin with this week’s #1 story — yet another story about somebody carrying something strange below the waist. (You may now giggle.)
CHARLOTTE PRISON GUARD ARRESTED AFTER UNDERWEAR FOUND FULL OF CELLPHONES
A Charlotte Correctional Institution correctional officer allegedly came to work last Wednesday morning with a “large protruding object” coming from her groin. (OK, that’s the last time you get to giggle.)
First, Sgt. Jasmin Cuyler, 25, set off the metal detector. She was then searched by a lieutenant, who felt something large in Cuyler’s groin area, according to court records.
Cuyler was then asked to remove her pants, which revealed her spandex-style shorts, with underwear underneath. After being asked to remove her pants and hand over her contraband, Cuyler gave the lieutenant two plastic bags wrapped in paper towels.
In the bags were two LG cellphones, three Soyes mini cellphones, four LBSTAR cellphones, two SIM cards and two power cords.
No baby gator was found.
BRUSH FIRES BURN ACRES NEAR ENGLEWOOD’S ANN DEVER PARK
Remember how I told you that we now put our stories online right away for our subscribers to read? Well, our subscribers continue to love that practice. Take a look at this story, which became our second-most read story of the week within just a few hours:
Firefighters on Sunday battled brush fires near Ann Dever Regional Park in Englewood. On Sunday, firefighters were called at 3:10 p.m. to fight a fire behind Ann Dever Park on San Casa Drive. Aided by some gusty winds, the fire moved quickly and flames shot up from the part of the park that is mostly wooded and threaded with walking and fitness trails.
At least eight trucks from the Englewood Area Fire Control District, Charlotte County Fire & EMS and the Florida Division of Forestry responded and were still fighting the fire as of 4:30 p.m.
The first fire in the area began late Friday near the end of Shadow Lane in Englewood, which borders Ann Dever Park. Firefighters were out all night fighting the blaze. Flames were visible from Mobile Gardens Mobile Home Park to the back of Lemon Bay High School, as well as the park.
The fire burned 20 acres, according to Charlotte County Fire & EMS, which helped Englewood fight the blaze. Also assisting were North Port Fire Rescue, the Boca Grande Fire Department and Florida Division of Forestry. A helicopter was brought in to dump water on the fire and was still making passes in the predawn and early morning hours Saturday.
FORMER CHARLOTTE DEPUTY ARRESTED AGAIN
A former Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested and charged with violating a domestic violence injunction.
The victim was purchasing ice at an Englewood car wash with her boyfriend. On a bike, Casey Roberts, 38, circled their vehicle and stared at the victim and her boyfriend, according to the arrest report.
Roberts did not speak to the two, but the victim felt “in fear for her safety by the way he looked at her,” the arrest report states.
Later that day, the victim received a call from her bank saying Roberts was requesting her address, phone number and a debit card in their joint account. The bank representative also told the victim Roberts said “time for revenge.”
The victim already had an order prohibiting Roberts from harassing, annoying, stalking, following or making communication with the victim that would cause alarm.
Roberts declined to give a sworn statement, saying that he did not want to go back to jail.
“He continued crying and being very emotional, saying he could not go back to prison,” the arrest record states.
BREAD OF LIFE MISSION IN PUNTA GORDA FACES CODE VIOLATIONS AGAIN
The Bread of Life Mission is facing new code violations for junk and unsafe conditions by Charlotte County.
(This Mission is well-loved in this area so it’s not surprising this is a Top Five story.)
Run by Judy Jones, 71, this is the fourth time since January 2018 the county has cited the Christian-based homeless shelter at 6454 Scott St., Punta Gorda, for not being up to code.
The latest violations were noted during a code inspection on May 9. Jones must correct these issues by June 11 or the case will move through the code enforcement process and, if needed, go before the code enforcement special magistrate for a hearing, according to Charlotte County spokesperson Brian Gleason.
“When you don’t have any funding, you do the best you can with what you got,” Jones said. “They told me I have wires running, which I do to the refrigerators outside because we have an outside kitchen.”
MOTORCYCLIST IDENTIFIED IN ENGLEWOOD CRASH
OK, this is the second time that this appeared in the Top 5. Originally, the story was read by thousands of people because we put the story and photos online before anybody else.
But then Danny Duncan, a famous YouTube broadcaster out of Englewood, told his 2.5 million followers about the story. Bam! The story got a flood of new views.
I AM CALLING AN AUDIBLE
Normally, I tell you about just the Top Five stories. But I really want to tell you about the story that came in 9th place. The headline is “Woman says she was kicked out of program due to discrimination.” This is one of the best written and most intriguing stories you will read in a long time.
It is a story you would see in the New York Times. I don’t want to give away what it is about, but I can tell you that a pastor says that he talked to the woman in the story “because I heard the Lord tell me that someone in the room had been practicing or dabbling with the Illuminati.”
Yes, the Lord apparently has time to tell this pastor about who is associating with (cough, cough) the Illuminati.
OK, you may giggle one more time. Or cry.
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for Sun Coast Media Group and can be reached at ronald.dupont@YourSun.com.^p
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.