ST. PETERSBURG — The Dodgers got cheated, that’s for sure.
They lost one World Series to the crooked Red Sox, and another to the conniving Astros.
The Rays might be victims, too. The year they won 90 games and missed the playoffs, they lost more games to the Red Sox than against any other team. And the next year they were one victory away from the American League Championship Series but lost to the Astros.
American League pitchers definitely got ripped off. And who knows how many contracts were altered by sign stealing.
Yes, baseball’s cheating scandal has many potential victims but one stands above the rest:
The game’s integrity.
In the end, that’s what this is really about. We are told that betting on games is baseball’s worst sin, but it has nothing to do with the morals of gambling. It’s all about the fear that players will deceitfully alter an outcome to ensure a bet is collected. It’s the fear that fans cannot trust the game they are watching.
So how is this cheating scandal any different?
If a team is covertly defying the rules — and our own sense of fair play — isn’t that just as detestable as throwing a game?
That’s why the current narrative seems to miss the point. Everyone wants to point fingers and demand heads, but those are just details. The bigger issue is restoring confidence in the game on the field.
That’s why this upcoming week is critical to the game’s future. The investigation into the Astros, and possibly the Red Sox, is coming to a close and commissioner Rob Manfred is expected to issue edicts and punishments.
Here’s my advice:
The commissioner should overreact.
If he’s decided on an amount for a fine, he should triple it. If he’s going to throw the book at a manager or GM, he should find one that’s hard and large. If he’s going to take away draft picks, he should start with a 2020 first-rounder and not stop until he gets to 2022.
That’s not a joke, and it’s barely hyperbole. This is as serious as Pete Rose betting on games or a generation of players using performance-enhancing drugs. In some ways, it’s even worse because it may involve front offices.
It may seem wonky and high-tech, but it’s really about the game’s honor.
Maybe there were a lot of teams that took advantage of cameras and replay monitors to steal signs when they first started showing up in stadiums in 2014, but the commissioner drew a line in the sand a couple of years ago when the Red Sox and Yankees were first accused.
That means, if the Astros and Red Sox are guilty this time around, they not only cheated opponents and fans but they also mocked Manfred’s authority. There is no scenario imaginable where the commissioner shouldn’t take that as an affront on his office and his own toughness.
