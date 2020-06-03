FORT MYERS — The IMAG History and Science Center reopened May 23.
IMAG officials had a special offer as a way of showing appreciation to first responders, health care professionals and active-duty military. They and their families received free admission during the May 30 weekend.
“The IMAG, its staff, and board of directors are grateful for all who help contribute to the safety, health and well-being of our families, friends and communities in SWFL,” a news release stated.
The special offer was limited to Lee, Collier and Charlotte County police, fire, rescue, doctors, nurses and healthcare workers.
Going along with federal government recommendations, the number of people allowed inside the IMAG is limited.
“We are thankful for our active-duty military, first responders, and healthcare professionals,” said Matt Johnson, executive director of the IMAG History & Science Center. “By providing free admission to the IMAG, we are hoping this not only shows our appreciation but, more importantly, provides a time when they can get away from their day-to-day duties to enjoy and be with their families.”
The IMAG History and Science Center is working to provide a clean environment with best practices for promoting good health during the COVID-19 pandemic. All IMAG staff wear face masks for the safety and protection of visitors. Proper hand washing and good hygiene practices are promoted, and convenient sanitation stations are provided throughout the facility. While public safety tips and reminders are posted throughout the premises, social distancing is encouraged, with guides and routes clearly marked. In addition, enhanced hourly cleaning and disinfecting protocols are in practice, plus additional deep cleanings are scheduled twice daily to thoroughly address all touch points, surfaces, spaces and exhibits.
IMAG is at 2000 Cranford Ave., in Fort Myers. For more information or ticket sales, visit theIMAG.org or call 239-243-0043.
Advance ticket purchases are currently necessary to stay in accordance with federal recommendations.
