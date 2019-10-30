In celebration of Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s 25th anniversary, staff from the foundation last week joined the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast and a dozen girls from Girls Inc. on an exploration hike at Oscar Scherer State Park.
The field trip was funded by Gulf Coast through a grant in honor of the foundation’s historic relationships with both organizations, according to information provided by Gulf Coast.
The field trip also supported Conservation Foundation’s ”Youth in Nature” initiative, which engages local at-risk youth in a variety of memorable nature experiences.
The trip was more memorable for one girl in particular. Even though she was born and raised in Florida, she had never seen an alligator — until she reached Big Lake at Oscar Scherer.
Another girl said she loved learning about all the wildlife they saw along the hike, including a shiny horned beetle.
On the 5-mile hike the girls were accompanied by Gulf Coast staff who attended as a part of Gulf Coast’s ”Anniversary Volunteer Program,” which encourages staff to volunteer 25 hours throughout the foundation’s anniversary year.
The field trip was the first of multiple partner-appreciation field trips to be held throughout the year.
