SARASOTA — Impact 100 SRQ, a group of Sarasota-Manatee County-area philanthropists committed to high-impact, strategic grant-making, made Impact global history by raising $228,000 during its 2019 inaugural year.
The group includes female philanthropists.
This year, Jane Watt, president of Impact 100 SRQ, said the organization’s goal is to exceed last year’s benchmark by raising $500,000 by the March 1 deadline. This would translate to awarding $100,000 transformational grants to five area nonprofits for the 2020 giving year.
According to Watt, women throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties are joining forces to collectively fund transformational grants to nonprofits in Sarasota and Manatee counties.
The grants they award are distributed in minimum increments of $100,000 each. In its 2019 founding year, Impact 100 SRQ awarded two transformational grants of $114,000 each to The Haven and Mothers Helping Mothers.
“Our goal is to increase membership to 500 by the 2020 membership enrollment deadline of March 1,” Watt said, adding the initiative’s motto is “Fund All 5.”
“We aim to award at least one grant in each of the five focus areas: arts and culture; education; environment and recreation; health and wellness; and family.”
Who should consider joining?
“We are women from all walks of life, united for a greater good, with a clear understanding of the power of collective giving,” Watt said. “We welcome like-minded women who want to give back to their communities — and change the face of philanthropy in our area.”
The Impact 100 SRQ model is simple: Encourage 100 women to donate $1,000 each, and then pool those resources into one large grant of $100,000 to be awarded to qualifying nonprofits in Sarasota and Manatee counties.
“Impact 100 SRQ has no paid employees or staff, which means that 100 percent of each member’s annual contribution of $1,000 is awarded to nonprofit organizations in grants of $100,000 or more,” Watt said. “Operational costs are kept to a minimum and funded voluntarily by members and corporate supporters.”
Impact 100 SRQ is hosting several upcoming events for women interested in becoming 2020 members, and friends who want to support the local chapter’s efforts.
Upcoming membership events include:
• Feb. 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at 4183 Boca Point Drive, in Sarasota;
• Feb. 25, 6-8 p.m., at Beulah’s Garden Room, 1766 Main St. in Sarasota.
• March 1, 5-8 p.m., White Buffalo Saloon, 5377 McIntosh Road., in Sarasota.
For all events and to RSVP, visit impact100srq.org/events.
