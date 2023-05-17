Important numbers to know May 17, 2023 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Important phone numbersDuring a hurricane, do not use 9-1-1 unless calling regarding a life-threatening emergency.ELECTRICITY Florida Power & Light: (to report a power outage) 800-4-OUTAGEHUMAN SERVICESDisaster assistance: 2-1-1CHARLOTTE COUNTYAmerican Red Cross (Port Charlotte): 941-629-4345Charlotte County Emergency Management: 941-833-4000Charlotte County Fire and EMS: 941-833-5600Charlotte County Public Works: 941-575-3600Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office: 941-639-2101Englewood Area Fire Control District: 941-474-3311Englewood Water District: 941-474-3217Punta Gorda Fire Department: 941-575-5529Punta Gorda Police Department: 941-639-4111SARASOTA COUNTYAmerican Red Cross (Sarasota): 941-379-9300Catholic Charities 941-355-4680Senior Friendship Center: 941-493-3065 Evacuation Information: 941-861-5000Medically Dependent Registry: 941-861-5000North Port Fire Department: 941-240-8150North Port Police Department: 941-429-7300North Port Utilities 24/7 emergency: 941-240-8000Sarasota County Contact Center: 941-861-5000(TTY deaf communications: 941-861-1833)Sarasota County Emergency Management: 941-861-5000Sarasota County Fire & EMS: 941-861-5000Sarasota County Sheriff ’s Office: 941-861-5800SCSO non-emergency assistance: 941-316-1201Sarasota County Public Works: 941-861-5000Suncoast Communities Blood Banks: 866-97-blood Venice City Hall main line – 941-486-2626Venice Police non-emergency – 941-486-2444Venice Fire non-emergency – 941-480-3030Venice Public Works – 941-486-2422Venice Stormwater Management – 941-882-7410Venice Utilities emergency line – 941-486-2770DESOTO COUNTYAmerican Red Cross (Arcadia): 863-494-2348Animal Control: 863-993-4855Arcadia Police Department: 863-993-4660DeSoto County Sheriff ’s Office: 863-993-4700DeSoto County Fire & Rescue: 863-993-4842Emergency Management: 863-993-4831FEDERAL/STATE AGENCIESCitizens Property Insurance Corporation: 866-411-2742Disaster assistance: 800-621-FEMAFile an Insurance Complaint: 877-693-5236 (Out of State 850-413-3089)Florida Department of Elder Affairs: 800-963-5337, 850-414-2000Florida Department of Financial Services: 877-693-5236Florida Division of Emergency Management: 850-413-9969, TTY 800-226-4329Florida Office of Insurance Regulation: 850-413-3140Florida Power & Light: 941-639-1106National Flood Insurance Program: 888-379-9531Small Business Administration: 941-743-6179 Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Let the news come to you Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, e-edition, obituaries, boating, entertainment and more. Explore newsletters
