I took a friend with me to the 11th annual Improv Festival at Florida Studio Theatre last Friday, which made for a delightful eve of spot entertainment in two of FST’s five theaters.
We started out in the Keating Theater, which has theater-type seating, which differs from cabaret seating. We ended up in the Bownes Lab cabaret. I mention this because it is the first time I tried to eat dinner seated in a seat without a table fronting me. I had to balance my soft drink a few times to make room for late-comers to squeeze by when getting to their seats farther into the row.
I’m not complaining, because that’s the name of the game at the festival that offers round-robin shows in same or different theaters every hour. We ordered our dinners early so we’d have time to eat before the first show in the evening roundup began on opening night. I nearly made it before the first team arrived on stage at 6 p.m., crumpling a few chips in my hand to finish eating.
First up was FST Improv — what I dub “the home team.” Will Luera, director of improvisation at Florida Studio Theatre, introduced the group. Luera asked: “What do we enjoy doing as a group?” The group answers: “Party.” Christine Alexander has been with the group for 16 years and asks: “Who is going to come?” She extends the invite to the group (and the audience) … “We’ve got beer in the fridge!” Low laughter rides through the audience.
One of the 14 yells out: “It’s cold,” and in true improv formation, all huddle and in unison shudder and do a “brr, it’s cold,” routine. They all shiver, click their fingers and do a mod dance while creating their own music — “It’s cold, it’s cold.”
Suddenly, a gal breaks free from the group, runs off stage and into the audience climbing up the stairs, escaping the cold. Luera, portraying her boyfriend, turns to the group and says, “OK, she’s gone … she is the most needy girlfriend I ever had.” The audience giggles at this surprise put-down and turn of events.
And so it goes, one thing after another from the improvisers — in unison grabbing at air, snapping fingers, someone heating up a hot pocket, a few jokes thrown out.
Next up was Happy Karaoke Fun Time, a group of four (two gals, two guys) from New York City. Their humor was infectious, especially when Ali Reed danced in a no-holds-barred fashion. Once she stood fronting a chair, leaned over and grabbed the back and did a flamboyant leg extension that went beyond a kickback as she kept it going in a wide arc to complete a full semi-circle that was totally unexpected. The shock of that act drew big laughs from the audience. I do believe that is what improv and humor are all about — the shock value and surprise moves.
Following this delightful group at 8 p.m. was Dad’s Garage on a return visit to FST from their home base of Atlanta. After asking audience members to shout out their ideas for an interesting family vacation, they settled on “Hershey Park.”
The three-member family, dad and son in the front seat (dad driving, of course) and mom in the backseat, sat in three chairs that comprised a make-believe car. On the way they encountered a flat tire, which dad attempts to change with his son’s help, only to have the son accidentally lose the lug nuts and they must dig around for a while gathering them up.
The family’s conversations focus a lot on cacao and also “coco,” the dad says, and other ways of spelling and addressing chocolate, but one of the funniest moments is when the teen son yells out at a passing car and his voice changes from relatively high pitch to a deeper low tone and the boy is shocked. Dad tells him there will be other changes to come as he gets older and the audience groans and chitters a bit in recognition of the fact.
Ending the four shows on my roster was “Quartet,” a group of four from Los Angeles. They were the festival’s headliner, but I’m thinking they may have been saving their best for last, which would be closing night the next evening.
They asked the audience to name an interesting occupation, and they settled on “Killer Bees.” Rather than all of them focusing on that topic throughout, only two did, periodically. They added a subplot of a cheating husband while the other two made up other plot lines that didn’t seem to fit so well.
Not that there wasn’t some humorous lines emitted, because the cheating husband, played by Bob Dassie, seemed to have an answer for everything, and it always involved total apathy toward anything in life but keeping his marriage going, even though he admitted he cheated on her about a hundred times. His lame excuses were somewhat comical at times, but more on the unbelievable side.
One time Dassie — wearing a deadpan expression — said to his wife, played by Carla Cackowski, “You catch me every time. There’s comfort in that.” There was laughter at this oddly funny irony.
If you are interested in experiencing improv at FST, visit the theater’s website to find out when the home team puts on improv shows and watch for the next annual festival.
Florida Studio Theater is located 1241 N. Palm Ave., in Sarasota. Call 941-366-9000 or visit floridastudiotheatre.org.
Editor’s Note: Audrey Blackwell writes about the people, places and businesses along the South Trail in Venice and occasionally other locales. Your suggestions are welcome. Call 941-207-1000 or send an email to ablackwell@venicegondolier.com
Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business.
