SARASOTA — How do you teach a dog to detect COVID-19?
You turn off its eyes and turn on its nose.
That may sound like the answer to a child's riddle, but it was Laska Parrow's assignment when Southeastern Guide Dogs decided to see whether former guide dogs could be repurposed in the fight against the pandemic.
It turns out they can.
She trained four dogs to do it, and one of them, Buffy, a yellow Labrador retriever, now greets people in the main lobby of Doctors Hospital of Sarasota three days a week, supplementing its screening process.
Buffy sniffs people's shoes and sits down if she smells the virus. Anyone who tests "Buffy positive" is sent for a rapid antigen test to confirm her "diagnosis."
On the job for about a month, Buffy scented her first potential positive last week. Testing confirmed the person did, indeed, have the virus.
There have been no false positives.
In blind testing during training Buffy was 95% accurate, Parrow said.
"I felt so proud — not of me, of the dogs," Parrow said, seeing that level of success.
And, she admitted, she emptied her treat bag.
The training
Hospital CEO Bob Meade said he was chatting last summer with Southeastern Guide Dogs CEO Titus Herman about dogs' ability to sniff out medical conditions when the possibility of detecting COVID-19 came up.
"I thought it was kind of 'out there' when I heard it," Meade, a longtime SGD board member, said at a news event Wednesday.
The training started in July, Parrow said. As guide dogs, the animals had been trained to be alert to all the visual information in their environment. She had to teach them to ignore it and focus on what their nose was telling them.
A dog's nose is far more sensitive than a human's, she said, and the part of the brain that stores their olfactory memories is closest to the nose.
The first stage was to learn to smell their treats in random canisters on a wheel. Then, small canisters of deactivated coronavirus from the hospital were placed on the wheel with treats.
Finally, the task was to sniff out the virus by itself.
The message to the dogs is, "this is important; tell me about it when you smell it," Parrow said.
Then they get their treats.
"They are more than happy to go to work everyday," she said.
Training occurred at the Southeastern Guide Dogs facility in Palmetto, as well as in other settings and at the hospital, to ensure Buffy wouldn't be distracted in her duty.
The fire alarm at the hospital went off one day and she "didn't skip a beat," Parrow said.
On the job
Buffy's job is to enhance the protection against COVID-19 offered by the hospital. The fringe benefit she offers is that several days a week a friendly dog greets people who may be anxious about being at the hospital, no matter why they're there.
It's almost like having a pet therapy dog on site, Meade said.
"She's delightful to have here," he said, adding seeing her wagging her tail "puts people at ease."
The lobby is a very popular place when Buffy's on duty, he said.
"Our employees love her," he said.
So does his family — they adopted Buffy to go along with Nancy, the retired guide dog they adopted previously.
Dr. Eve Sprague said she's glad to have Buffy as an added line of defense against the coronavirus.
And as a pick-me-up on a rough day.
"Seeing Buffy … how can that not put a smile on your face?" she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.