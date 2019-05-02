In memoriam: Bradley James Gregrich, dedicated to excellence

Services for DeSoto EMT/Firefighter Bradley Gregrich are May 6 in Bradenton. The public is invited.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Services for Bradley James Gregrich are 11 a.m. (Monday) May 6 at Bayside Community Church, Bradenton. Firefighter/EMT Gregrich served nearly a year with DeSoto County Fire Rescue. Last call was April 16, 2019.

Brad was a great husband, father, son, friend and brother to so many. He loved his family, his job and DeSoto County, serving with a tremendous commitment and dedication to excellence. His smile and laughter, along with all the great memories he created in his very young life, will live on forever. He leaves a wife and small son.

“Our employees are more than just co-workers,” Administrator Mandy Hines said, “we’re a work family. When one family member suffers, we all feel it. Brad will be forever remembered in our hearts. Prayers to his family.”

