Two,Broken,Golden,Wedding,Rings,Divorce,Decree,Document.,Divorce,And

Two broken golden wedding rings divorce decree document. Divorce and separation concept

 Shutterstock

VENICE -- After months of staying at home, it would seem some Sarasota and Port Charlotte couples found the pandemic to be their breaking point.

DivorceAnswers.com, an online resource for seeking legal services, published an infographic on the number of online searches for divorce attorneys across the state in June.

The infographic lists the top 100 cities or towns by percentage — number of total online searches times the locality’s population — between March 2020 and March 2022.

Sarasota was at No. 15 with a percentage score of 7.5; North Port came in at No. 66.

Port Charlotte came in 42nd out of 100, with a total of 2,640 searches out of 64,335 residents — a percentage score of 4.1%.

DivorceAnswers.com did not indicate if the number of searches constituted unique digital signatures or if an online address searched multiple times.

Eric Reyes, a family law attorney practicing in Port Charlotte, said his practice did see a marked increase in clients seeking divorces as the pandemic restrictions eased in the summer of 2021.


“I think it caused a lot of stress,” Reyes said.

Reyes noted there was a reduction of divorce practice work for many local attorneys when the COVID-19 pandemic was first announced in 2020.

Many of the soon-to-be former couples were younger people, Reyes noted, but the pandemic-era proceedings also saw elderly partners seeking to separate after 30 or 40 years together.

Orlando topped the statewide study, with about 46,000 searches for divorce lawyers out of a population of nearly 285,000 people (16.2%).

Port Charlotte ranked lower than some nearby cities, including Fort Myers (17), thought North Fort Myers was listed separately in 75th place.

The city in at 100 was Hialeah in Miami-Dade County, with just 2,400 searches out of a population of almost 234,000.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments