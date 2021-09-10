In the aftermath

Nokomis resident Roy Hervas was a photographer and arson investigator in the Chicago suburbs when the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorists ripped into America.
Hervas wasn’t initially thinking he’d assist in the initial rescue and later recovery efforts. When Elite Rescue of the Chicago Fire Department was being recruited to head east, he didn’t want to take a seat. But they wanted his skills on scene to document what was taking place.
So he volunteered to drive three firefighters — and the teams received a police escort in each state going from Illinois to New York.
It led to people across the Midwest and out East wanting to assist, sometimes getting into minor arguments about who was going to buy their meals at fast food restaurants.
And then they arrived on scene.
“What I remember and never will forget is when we got there, a chief of New York said: ‘Welcome to Hell,’” Hervas said. “It just seemed nothing was real, but it was as real as it could be.”
There were hundreds of refrigerator trucks and body bags stacked everywhere, Hervas recalls. Occasionally, they had to run when there was a shifting of the wreckage.
He was there from Sept. 12-18.
“It looked like a scene from a movie,” he said.
In the first few days, there was a hope of a rescue. Eventually, it became a recovery of remains.
Whenever the remains of a New York firefighter or police officer was discovered, there was an instant shift at ground zero, Hervas said.
“I was there for a couple recoveries: There were hundred and hundreds of people there — and we would back up, let the New York guys come in … it was perfectly silent. You’d let them bring out the remains,” he said.
He was there for two recoveries — both New York City firefighters.
And he assisted on what was called “the bucket brigade” of “the pile.”
Hervas said Illinois firefighters later invited New York emergency workers to the Midwest in the months after the attacks. It was one way to help each other through the trauma of what they experienced in the days, weeks and months following the attacks.
Two decades later, he still relives it, but he also has clear memories.
“It was an awful, awful day, but I will tell you, America came together that day,” he said. “It was unbelievable to see the United States to see who we were; what we were. It was so crazy to see how great we were — and how terrible we are today.”
He doesn’t care for “conspiracy crap” that percolates when talking about 9/11 and there’s an obvious disappointment in the nation’s current attitude toward one-another.
He does care for those who lost their lives, their health and those who worked at ground zero.
“My heart goes out for everyone that day. It was just an awful, awful day … 9/11 was a rough day.”
