On Easter weekend, it seems appropriate to talk about one’s attire.
I am not referring to the Easter Parade, for there is none (or should not be this Easter), but for leaving one’s house to shop or pick up a take-out meal.
Last Saturday, I was at Lowe’s to pick up some paint to touch up a few chips on the corner of the wall from dining room to kitchen. More than 75% of Lowe’s shoppers were wearing masks and nearly every one was keeping his or her distance from other shoppers or store employees.
That is the good news.
People are finally getting the message.
The plant department had plenty of customers but none too close to one another. With this nice spring weather, working in one’s garden is a great way to feel productive at home and also get some exercise.
But I was there for a little bit of paint. Near the paint samples on the south side of that department, I discovered small bottles of pre-mixed colors in latex paint. One seemed to be a perfect match to my living and dining room walls. At just $3.95 with a screw-top so it might last a while, it seemed the gods were smiling on me.
I opened the jar as soon as I was home. It was a perfect match! I should have gone out to buy a lottery ticket but I wasn’t going to press my luck. That was enough of a victory for one day.
Little victories are what many of us live for these days. Chatting with friends and learning that they are healthy is a good thing.
Receiving photos from readers showing all of us what they are doing these days is another good thing.
My favorite jazz singer, Kitt Moran, is turning out more paintings each day that she is at home instead of at Allegro Bistro and the other places where she and the Mike Moran Trio normally perform.
It is so strange to still be in the tourist season with no place to go. Usually I would be at a theater three or even four times a week to cover “another opening, another show.” Instead I am watching TV and some of my favorite films on DVD or VHS.
I am old enough to have both and really enjoying some of the oldies like “An Affair to Remember” which inspired “Sleepless in Seattle,” one of my all-time favorites, not only because it was a Nora Ephron film but also because it starred Tom Hanks.
I also have been sorting through boxes of photos from past cruises and other adventures my daughter Heidi and I have enjoyed in past years. While I have captured at least a dozen in iBooks or similar, there are many more to create and now I actually have the time to do that.
I also have been looking through old issues of the Venice Gondolier, which is in its 75th anniversary year. Hard to believe but I have been here for 25 of those years.
I have watched the Venice Art Center grow out of its little Sarasota School of Architecture box into the stunning building it occupies today, thanks to a major fund-raising effort helped along by former Gondolier publisher Bob Vedder. Bob is the same person who — in retirement — started the hanging baskets in downtown Venice and now heads up Venice Area Beautification, Inc. VABI is a volunteer group that has expanded his basket project and maintains a plethora of wonderful hanging baskets, potted plants and flowering beds throughout the downtown avenues.
Like other publishers before and after, Bob also was active in the Florida Publishing Association. It seems that nearly every Gondolier publisher while I have been here has had a leadership role in the FPA and has encouraged us to improve our skills so that we would do well in the annual FPA contest. For 23 of the past 30 or so years, this little weekly has been the best in the state for papers in its circulation size. We are hoping for trophy 24 this July as we just learned that we have 20 awards for photographers, columnists, reporters and even a reader photographer who placed in the finals. We won’t know until the luncheon which awards are firsts, seconds or thirds. Hopefully things will be back to normal by July and we can go to the convention in Sarasota and bring back another trophy. Amidst all the bad news of late, the award news was sweet.
Also gaining fame during the past 20-plus years has been Venice Theatre. When I arrived in Venice in 1993, it was called Venice Little Theatre and had four paid employees. It also had some incredible volunteers.
Then Murray Chase arrived and the theater’s upward spiral began. It became the only theater in the U.S. to host the International Theatre Festival more than once — three times so far and, had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, this year it would have been the first to host it four times — and also the first to move it to an every two-year event instead of every four years.
The theater gained a black box theater and then a balcony and this past year, the former Hamilton building as a separate education building. Needless to say, the “Little” was dropped from its name about halfway into the Chase era.
Loveland is another wonderful non-profit that has grown in its service to this area as much as to its clients — adults with developmental disabilities. Community support for these and so many other organizations is what sets Venice apart, not just in this state but in the country.
As the community paper, the Gondolier has been there to cover the people who have accomplished so much, both personally and for this area. Gondolier publishers and others also have been involved in fundraising efforts for so many of the organizations that make Venice special.
The COVID-19 pandemic may be the biggest challenge yet, but we will get through it together. The editorial staff is doing everything possible to make sure our readers have the facts needed to be safe. Our advertising team is working hard to help area businesses survive changes that overnight have challenged them to survive despite dealing with part-time hours, changing restaurants from fine dining in house to pick up and delivery only and, worst of all, to downright closures for several weeks if not longer.
Our reporters are doing all they can to insure that readers know just what is going on, from the number of cases of the virus in area hospitals to changes in business and government office hours. Residents, readers and reporters are all in this together and together we will prevail.
Thanks for being an important part of our Gondolier team.
