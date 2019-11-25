All three ethics complaints filed against former council member Bob Daniels while he campaigned for the mayor’s position have been dropped.
And two city Code Enforcement inspectors involved in the Venice council elections are still making news.
Resignation
Debbie Sanacore, a candidate for Council Seat No. 5 who was defeated by Nick Pachota, has resigned from her job with the city.
The news came shortly after it was announced internally that the entire Code Enforcement department will be moving under the Venice Police Department’s supervision beginning Jan. 1, 2020, and reassigned as Community Resource Officers with new job descriptions.
Complaint withdrawn
Also this week, George Nixon, another code enforcement inspector with the city, withdrew an ethics complaint he filed against former council member Bob Daniels during Daniels’ campaign for the mayor’s seat. Nixon claimed after the Oct. 16 Venice Aviation Society Inc. candidate forum, Daniels approached him and threatened his job for filming the forum.
A call to Nixon for comment was not returned.
Daniels said Nixon was attempting to intimidate him by repeatedly snapping photos of him from the front rows during the forum.
Nixon and Sanacore were investigated by Venice police during the campaign season after Daniels alleged they might have been involved in two incidents of missing campaign signs. Daniels wanted the city to look at the GPS installed in the code enforcement inspectors’ vehicles to see exactly where they were at the time leading up to the sign thefts, which Daniels pinpointed to an exact location within an hour on a date certain. Daniels said he didn’t end up formally requesting the GPS information from the administration after police got involved.
A Venice Police Department incident report indicated police closed two cases after the local election took place and Daniels decided not to pursue the matter. Nixon and Sanacore denied being involved.
Complaints fail
Two other ethics complaints filed against Daniels — one by local Democratic Party advocate Sue Lang and another by Hands Along the Water advocate Dawn Champiny — were also dropped.
The complaints were not filed in the correct manner, according to a city official.
James Toale, of Tannenbaum Scro, Attorneys at Law, in Sarasota, the city’s appointed Ethics Compliance Officer, said there were originally two problems with Lang and Champiny’s ethics complaints: both were sent to the city and not to the Compliance Officer, who hadn’t been assigned at that point, and neither complainant was sworn under oath by a notary while filing the complaint.
Toale said he reached out to both Champiny and Lang to see if they intended to comply. Champiny didn’t respond; Lang did so after the election, but declined to refile the complaint because Daniels had already lost the election.
Champiny complained that Daniels Googled her and sent her contact information to his home phone while using a city iPad, which she believed was improper.
Lang, a former council member, complained that Daniels incorrectly stated, at a South County Tiger Bay-Rotary-Sertoma campaign forum in September, that Lang previously supported the use of license plate scanners to somehow keep non-residents off the island.
Daniels called all three ethics charges “frivolous” and dirty politics designed to attack his character.
“That’s exactly what it was — dirty politics,” Daniels said. “I was a strong candidate. There were never any ethics complaints like this in the city until the last few years. I won all the precincts in 2010 and no one ran against me in the next two elections. These ethics complaints are a political strategy aimed at incumbents.”
It doesn’t bode well for future city elections, Daniels said.
“Venice is a small community. We have a hard time getting good candidates to run for office. It will be a lot harder with these kind of (antics),” he said.
“It’s not good for the community. It slowly tears away at the social fabric that makes us who we are. That’s what we were talking about back in 2010 … putting the heart back into Venice,” Daniels said.
Most municipalities have already eliminated the handling of ethics complaints at the local level, leaving it in the hands of the Florida Commission on Ethics. Daniels suggested the city do the same.
“We’re behind the times,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.