The inaugural edition of the Venice Gondolier, published on March 6, 1946, consisted of just four pages.
In an editorial, the paper explained that, in the interest of getting that first edition to press, they had not the time necessary to reach all potential advertisers or cover more local news in depth.
Announcing that “Venice is on its way!” a banner story on the front page cited five new businesses that promised growth and prosperity for the little City by the Gulf:
Partners George Bolts, Jr. and J.M. Keys opened a new Bowlacade on Venice Avenue. In addition to offering four bowling lanes, the facility also included a “spic-and-span grill and soft drink bar.”
Although finishing touches were still being added, the first floor of Venice City Hall was opened as the new Venice Beach Casino.
Operated by two young men who had just been discharged from the service, the casino included a “commodious lounge, public lockers and dressing rooms.” It was noted that the lunch room also served beer and wine.
This building was located on the present site of the Venice Beach Pavilion at the foot of Venice Avenue. City Hall was housed in offices on the building’s second floor.
J.D. Woodard, who had worked in the restaurant business in New York for more than 20 years, opened Woodard’s Luncheonette in the Gulf Theatre Building on Venice Avenue — present site of Bank of America building.
Smyth Brohard, who served as mayor of Venice for many years and was better known as “Smitty,” opened his new Tropical Cocktail Lounge on Tamiami Trail, close to the intersection of Venice Avenue. His former package store had been located across from the Gulf Theatre Building.
The new lounge was built by local contractor Clyde Higel.
And finally, the introduction of the Venice Gondolier newspaper promised to report the news of this growing city.
The paper was offered at an introductory subscription rate of just $2.50 per year or 5 cents per issue.
