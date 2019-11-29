For four straight years, the Venice football team has had to go through St. Thomas Aquinas to have a shot at winning a state championship.
It took a record-breaking duo of Bryce Carpenter and Jaivon Heiligh to beat the Raiders in 2017, and in three other tries the Indians have been unable to find a way to replicate that success.
In this year’s game, the Indians fell behind, 21-0, in the first half and couldn’t respond, falling 42-0 as a running clock brought about an early ending at Brian Piccolo Memorial Stadium on Friday night.
“Obviously it’s tough to go to the semifinals, let alone do it four years in a row,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “And to be able to do it with the stuff we went through during the season is remarkable by these coaches and players.
“The defense came out and played well. (The Raiders) are just better than us.”
St. Thomas Aquinas took an early lead, scoring on a one-yard run by quarterback Zion Turner six minutes into the game after taking advantage of a short field from a 25-yard punt by the Indians.
That was all Venice (8-5) would give up until the second quarter, stopping another Raiders drive with an interception by Chuck Brantley in the end zone.
But with the Indian offense mustering just 53 total yards in the first half, the defense couldn’t keep holding up.
A 23-yard touchdown strike from Turner to Marcus Rosemy put the Raiders up, 14-0, with 4:55 to go in the second quarter and the game still in reach for Venice.
The Indians couldn’t keep their offense on the field long enough to prevent another St. Thomas Aquinas score — as Turner found Jahvante Royal for a 20-yard score with just 20 second left before halftime — putting the Indians in a deep three-score hole at the break.
With the late score to close out the half, St. Thomas Aquinas took some momentum into the locker room that Raiders coach Roger Harriott said helped them pull away for a blowout win.
“When you’re playing at this stage of the season and both teams have had a substantial amount of success, a great deal of this game is psychological,” he said. “We go up by three touchdowns and when you we come out for warmups you’re still chanting and cheering. That can be difficult for the opposition to come back from.
“When you see a team that’s energetic, jumping up and down, chanting coming out of the half up by 21-0 and it’s St. Thomas on top of that, that’s tough. That’s tough to take in.”
After running for 52 yards and producing no points in the first half, the Indians were forced to turn to the air — resulting in four interceptions by quarterback Steffan Johnson (three in the second half).
“They have an incredible offensive line and some tremendous athletes running the ball, so we felt if we could stifle their run attack and force them to go to the air, we’d have a better opportunity to win the game,” Harriott said. “However, throwing it up to (Malachi Wideman) is a risk in itself.”
Though Venice received the kickoff to open the second half, the Indians punted after a one-yard gain and Turner answered with a 41-yard touchdown run. On the very next play, Johnson threw his second of four interceptions — this one for a 34-yard pick-6 to to Ja’den McBurrows (his second INT of the game) — and Venice quickly found itself facing a 35-0 deficit and a running clock.
“We’ll be alright,” Peacock said. “You have to have some things go your way and we didn’t really have that much go our way early on. They’re a good football team, so you have to make some plays and you have to have some things go your way and it just didn’t happen for us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.