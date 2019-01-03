SARASOTA — Unmentioned during the Sarasota County commissioners’ budget discussions in 2018 and 2017 was a ticking time bomb that could put the county’s careful budget preparations in disarray.
That time bomb could detonate this coming July, or not, depending upon the results of a trial scheduled for that month, and however long it takes for the sure-to-follow appeals to result in a resolution.
If the results are ultimately unfavorable to the county, it would be on the hook for upwards of $300 million owed to a group of local for-profit hospitals.
While the litigation has been simmering since 2011, already with one trip to the Florida Supreme Court on the books, the dispute began in 2008, at the height of the last recession. It was then that the three for-profit hospitals in the county — Englewood Community Hospital, Venice Hospital (now Venice Regional), and Doctor’s Hospital — decided they were through with charity, and sought reimbursement from the county for the cost of care provided to indigent patients.
The three hospitals have submitted monthly invoices to the county since that time.
The county refused payment and after three years of back and forth, the hospitals sued to seek both a declaratory judgment and reimbursement. Their claim is based on a bit of arcane legislative history.
The legislature in 1949 passed a special act that created the Sarasota County Public Hospital District. A special act is one that benefits an individual or locality as opposed to a law that has broader application.
That special act was amended in 1959 adding language that made it mandatory for the county to reimburse the hospital district for the care of “medically indigent persons.” Additional language following those words is the cause of the current situation, because the act goes on to speak of reimbursement to any other hospital that provides medical care to the indigent.
Sarasota County enacted a local ordinance in 1972 that followed the special act, but without the mandatory language.
Added to the legal mudhole surrounding the controversy is the Florida Constitution. The 1885 version contained a provision making the counties responsible for the care of indigent persons, but that provision was removed in the 1968 update.
In July 2017, the state Supreme Court overturned what was probably the county’s strongest legal defense, holding that the special law applicable only to Sarasota County was constitutional.
Both Circuit Judge Kimberly Bonner and the Second District Court of Appeals had held the special act unconstitutional, finding that it treated hospitals in Sarasota County differently than other hospitals in the state.
The case was remanded back to the local trial court for further proceedings, with a trial scheduled for July this year, County Attorney Steve DeMarsh said last week.
Meanwhile, the parties continue with discovery proceedings and the filing of motions, the latest of importance being one filed by the plaintiffs seeking to separate the proceedings into two trials. They argued that the court should first hold a trial to determine liability, then a second to determine the amount of reimbursement.
12th Circuit Judge Frederick Mercurio denied that request, meaning the matter will be determined in one proceeding.
No matter what results from the trial, with the amount of money at stake, an appeal is almost a sure guarantee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.