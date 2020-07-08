InsureMyTrip recommends that summer travelers consider “cancel for any reason” travel insurance coverage.
This specific travel insurance coverage guards against COVID-19 related travel concerns, as well as storm threats this hurricane season.
How it works
Example: A traveler is having second thoughts about going on vacation, after a new hot spot for COVID-19 emerges. Her family vacation costs $4,000.
Can she back out of the trip and still get her money back? The traveler has travel insurance that includes a “cancel for any reason” benefit.
Yes, if the traveler met all requirements and submitted the proper paperwork, she can expect to be reimbursed 50-75% of the non-refundable trip cost (the exact amount depends on the plan).
Example: A traveler wants to cancel his tropical vacation, after a hurricane caused some mild damage to the area. He no longer wants to go.
Can he back out of the trip and still get his money back? He paid more than $2,500 for a flight, hotel stay and an excursion. This traveler has standard trip cancellation coverage. No “cancel for any reason” coverage.
No. Standard trip cancellation wouldn’t apply. His resort was still open and flights were running as scheduled. The only opportunity to cancel a trip for reasons other than those listed as “covered reasons” on a policy is “cancel for any reason” coverage.
Here are some other important considerations when considering “cancel for any reason” coverage:
It’s usually optional. Think of it as an upgrade to a standard comprehensive travel insurance plan.
The entire trip must be insured. That means the traveler must add up all pre-paid, non-refundable trip expenses, and provide an accurate trip cost.
Yes, you’ll pay more. Generally, plans that include a “cancel for any reason” benefit do tend to cost more. It may run an additional 40-60% more than a standard plan.
You still must file a claim. Any time reimbursement is requested from a travel insurance company, paperwork must be filed.
Procrastinators miss out. That’s because travelers must purchase this coverage within 14-21 days of making an initial trip payment or deposit.
No last-minute cancellations. The trip must be cancelled no less than two days prior to departure.
Don’t expect all of your money back. Reimbursement is usually 50-75% of the entire prepaid, non-refundable trip cost. The exact reimbursement percentage depends on the plan purchased.
Not available in all states.
Bottom line: Travel insurance plans with optional “cancel for any reason” coverage included offer the most protection for travelers who may want coverage for COVID-19.
While some standard trip cancellation policies may cover physician-ordered quarantine or contracting the virus (unless pandemics are specifically excluded), these policies do not cover COVID-19-related cancellations due to fear of travel or any government-ordered border shutdowns. That’s why a “cancel for any reason” upgrade is recommended.
Travelers can visit the Travel Insurance & Coronavirus resource hub for more information on “cancel for any reason” coverage: www.insuremytrip.com/ travel-insurance-plans- coverages/coronavirus- travel-insurance.
