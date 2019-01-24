By Alan W. Gilbert
Congratulations! You’ve just bought your first new RV. Now you need insurance coverage.
Should you go to your local agent who handles just about everything? Or, do you need someone who specializes in recreational vehicle insurance? What type of insurance do you need? When do you need it? And, how much (or how little) insurance do you need?
First of all, your auto insurance does not transfer to your motorhome. You must have a policy that matches your new investment. And you need it now! If you go by price only, you will be in for some surprises. The cheapest policy you could buy is a liability-only policy. This policy protects everybody from you. However, it will not protect your investment. If you are independently wealthy, this type of policy may be for you. But unless you can afford to lose everything, this should not be an option.
I hear people say, “I have full coverage.” I hear it all the time, but that statement tells me nothing. And I have never had anyone tell me what “full coverage” is. The term full coverage does not tell me any specific coverage you may or may not have, nor does it tell the limits (how much coverage) the policy holds. And if that was not enough, here is the real kicker: Insurance policies vary from company to company, and the coverage offered varies from agent to agent. There really is no standard for a full-coverage policy.
There are some insurance companies that write a recreational vehicle-specific policy. These policies include coverages written specifically for motorhomes.
The above coverages should be a part of every motorhome policy. In addition to these coverages, you should add your personal effects, scheduled personal effects (jewelry), golf cart, extended trailer and mini storage coverage through most RV insurance specialists.
Alan W. Gilbert is the president of Gilbert RV Insurance in Orlando. Gilbert RV Insurance is underwritten by a number of A-rated specialty insurance companies.
