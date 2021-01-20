SARASOTA – Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast announced the hiring of Arthur Lerman as its CEO.
Lerman has served as the interim CEO for the past six months.
“Arthur has done an excellent job leading the organization as our Interim CEO,” said Dean Miller, chair of the JFCS Board of Directors. “We were very impressed with the work Arthur accomplished. The Board went through a rigorous and comprehensive review of Arthur’s candidacy upon learning of his interest in the permanent position. We are very pleased to have Arthur on board to provide leadership for the foreseeable future.”
Lerman will continue to lead JFCS, utilizing more than 25 years of experience in non-profit management. He has a strong history of stabilizing and growing both non-profit and for-profit organizations.
He has extensive experience in providing senior services and support to individuals with intellectual disabilities.
He has more than 20 years of experience serving in an executive-director role, and he worked for a national management consulting firm assisting states with their long-term care and behavioral health programs.
In addition, Lerman was elected to the Maine House of Representatives, where he served two terms.
Since moving to the Sarasota area in 2007, Lerman has been executive director of iTNSuncoast, an organization that provides transportation services to seniors and others who do not drive, as well as interim executive director of We Care Manatee, a non-profit providing access to medical services for individuals without health insurance.
He has also served on the Sarasota County Seniors Advisory Council, the Stakeholders in Aging Task Force, the Board of Directors of the Southwest Florida Area Agency on Aging, and the Transportation Disadvantaged Committee of the MPO.
“I am honored to be selected by the board of directors to be JFCS’s permanent CEO,” Lerman said. “It is an outstanding organization that will continue to make substantial contributions to the well-being of our community. I look forward to continuing to work with the outstanding JFCS Board of Directors and staff who, like myself, are dedicated to making our community a better place for all.”
