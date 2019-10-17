SARASOTA - A firm concluded Sarasota County Schools Chief Operating Officer Jeff Maultsby sexually harassed his administrative assistant for months, according to an unsparing report revealed Wednesday.
The firm, Sproat Workplace Investigations based in Fort Myers, produced a report for the Sarasota County School Board and presented copies to a small group of people on Wednesday, including board members.
It was not released to the public, but the Sarasota Herald-Tribune obtained a copy and posted it on its website.
Maultsby had been accused of sending his assistant, Cheraina Bonner, flirtatious and sexually suggestive text messages. One included an early morning Christmas video, where he appeared to be drunkenly serenading her. Several others show the administrator telling his assistant he loved or missed her.
Over the span of several months, Maultsby and Bonner would exchange 831 text messages, according to records obtained from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Superintendent Todd Bowden later placed Maultsby on paid administrative leave, pending the investigation.
Bowden faces stark criticism from several School Board members for his delayed response to the claims. Bonner also filed a complaint against the superintendent for the delay.
"There is sufficient evidence to conclude that Jeff Maultsby sexually harassed Cheraina Bonner and that he created a hostile work environment," the report states.
"The evidence and the findings, especially when viewed collectively, support the conclusion that Maultsby used sexually abusive and vulgar language and engaged in verbal, visual and physical conduct toward Bonner that unreasonably interfered with her work performance and which also created an intimidating, hostile and offensive work environment."
The report shows Maultsby threatened to retaliate against Bonner when she told him she planned to report his misconduct.
Maultsby uttered the phrase, "snitches get stitches," and would later repeat the threat in a text message, which included a link to a New York Times story about the killing of a whistleblower.
The report states it is "reasonable for Bonner to become more concerned about her safety" after Maultsby knew she had complained to Bowden about him.
Investigators came down hard on Bowden, too, pointing to his failure to address Bonner's claims of sexual harassment, hostile work conditions and retaliation. Investigators found Bowden was "wrong" to discount the seriousness of Maultsby's text.
"There is sufficient evidence to conclude that Dr. Todd Bowden's actions played a primary role in the District's failure to promptly and adequately address Bownner's claims of sexual harassment, hostile work environment, retaliation and threatening behavior," the report states.
School Board member Carolyn Zucker learned about the situation and told Bowden about Bonner's concerns. The report states Bowden promised Zucker and Bonner he would look into the complaints, and would act on them within two weeks. But, the report states, he only had a meeting with Maultsby, where he disclosed the Bonner's identity as the person who was making the complaints.
The report also concluded that there was insufficient evidence to conclude that the district discriminated against Bonner based on her race, color and gender, or that the SC/TA union played an improper part in the investigations.
