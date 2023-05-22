SPORTS-BBA-ROMANO-COLUMN-PT

Tampa Bay Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg on reports of potential buyers for the Rays: “I expect we will build a ballpark in Tampa Bay that will keep the Rays here for generations to come. I also plan on remaining the Rays owner.”

 Tampa Bay Times/Ivy Ceballo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Turns out, Rays fans are not the only ones showing a renewed interest in recent happenings in and around Tropicana Field.

The Athletic reported Sunday that the Rays are getting inquiries from prospective ownership groups that might have an interest in moving the team out of the market, as well as Tampa businessman Dan Doyle Jr.


   
