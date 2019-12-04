PORT CHARLOTTE — A new report on water quality says Charlotte County needs to take action before its too late.
That action should include creating a new oversight position on staff or through a consultant, the report says.
“The current county organizational structure limits coordination of water quality monitoring and restoration efforts, despite staff willingness to do so,” reads one section of a report.
The 28-page report is titled “Ideas for Enhancing Charlotte County’s Management of Our Exceptional Estuaries, Waterways and Water Quality – Now.”
The authors of this report are three people with environmental expertise in Charlotte County — Fish biologist Dave Blewett of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, biologist Judy Ott, a scientist formerly with the Charlotte Harbor National Estuary Program, and ecologist William Coty Keller of the county’s Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee.
The report makes a case that water quality is currently low in the county’s harbor and adjoining rivers. It also shows how the region’s economy is dependent on good water quality.
Adding urgency, the report says the problem here has reached a tipping point.
“If our water quality continues to degrade, impacts to our residents, fish and wildlife, and economy will become increasingly more dramatic, if not irreversible,” the report states.
The writers compare the situation in Charlotte Harbor to Indian River Lagoon on the east coast, a more developed area which state regulators and environmentalists consider to be so seriously polluted that fish populations cannot recover.
“Quantitative and qualitative observations of our local estuaries indicates that we may be following the same water quality decline patterns experienced in the Indian River Lagoon.”
After making its case, the report details actions that include better water quality monitoring, better handling of wastewater and stormwater and better communication with the public.
Water quality in Charlotte Harbor is officially impaired, the report states. It relies on two data sources. One is the water sampling atlas maintained by the locally based Coastal and Heartland National Estuary Program. The water quality report also relies on a 2018 report issued by the Conservancy of Southwest Florida. That report gave the harbor a C+ rating for water quality based on data from state and federal agencies. That grade could jump to a B+, however, the Conservancy report stated, now that regulations limiting mercury are implemented.
The Conservancy lists five southwest Florida water bodies, Charlotte Harbor was among the best with Coastal Venice coming in at a C-, Lemon Bay a D-, and the Caloosatatchee River a D-. Lemon Bay rose to a B- without the mercury impairment.
Factors the Conservancy used include government data on nitrogen and phosphorus that cause algae to overgrow, killer bacteria like E-coli and wastes that remove oxygen from the water. The Conservancy report also looked at data on how many acres of mangrove and wetland have been removed or restored, and how much land has been paved.
At the time of the release of the local report in October, Charlotte County’s Administrator Ray Sandrock had already formed a water quality task force. This group is coordinated by county department heads that influence water quality, including Charlotte County Utilities, public works and community development.
That’s not enough, however, the report asserts.
“Because of department structure and staff workloads, the Utilities and Department of Public Works Departments continue to focus on their independent mandates, leaving the overall water quality and health of our estuaries and waterways unattended to.”
County administration responded by email to the Sun saying that expanding the public workforce is not necessary.
“There is no direction from the county commission, and no intention by county administration to create a new department focusing on water quality,” the county’s Public Information Officer Brian Gleason said in a written statement. “Many of the tasks associated with water quality, such as testing and monitoring, are already being performed by county departments, so the administrator (Sandrock) is confident existing county staff can handle the work assigned to the task force.”
Commissioners did not return requests from the Sun for comment on this report. At their meetings, however, several commissioners have asked county staff to investigate and identify all of the water monitoring that is currently underway. The goal would be to find out where there is duplication of effort, and where there are gaps.
Keller told the Sun that these actions by the commission are not the same as what his report is describing.
“They are not specifying the testing of all waterways, and they are saying nothing on the concept of interpreting results with state standards as a goal and reporting it to the public,” Keller said. “In fact, the county task force is still searching for a measure of success, when we have the parameters and know what levels we must achieve for a healthy estuary.”
The report makes detailed recommendations. For example, it calls for citizens to make changes, such as using native plants instead of grass along all waterlines including canals, or supporting septic system conversions as well as sewer system improvements. The county’s sale of reclaimed water to area golf courses and subdivisions is not without risk due to its nitrogen content that feeds algae overgrowth, the report states. Thus the report calls for the county to monitor how carefully customers follow reclaimed water guidelines.
County administration believes it is already addressing what the report calls for, and lists those activities as including continual maintenance of grass swales that absorb rainfall, dredging of canals, replacing stormwater structures and monitoring reclaimed irrigation water users. As for using native plants along the waters edge, the county noted that this is not required for existing developments.
“Staff has not been directed to develop rule proposals regulating the use of ground covers like grass on private property,” Gleason wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.