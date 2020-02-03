The word “multitasking” doesn’t show up in most dictionaries, yet it is one of the most overused words we employ in conversations today. You are un-American is you can’t do three jobs at once. “Well, I was working on my smart phone, watching television and studying for my final exam. Quit interrupting me.” “I’m multitasking” is the usual supposedly positive response to the complaint of mediocre work.
To an extent, the smartphone is a contributing factor to the increase in multitasking. Not only do they provide unprecedented access to information but also unprecedented opportunities for multitasking. Any serious task can be accompanied by music, selfies or social media scanning. Texting can be awfully dangerous at times, especially while driving. Forty-eight states have banned texting while driving and in Honolulu you can get arrested for texting or even looking at your phone while crossing the street. And in the Netherlands they’ve banned texting while biking.
Multitasking requires the likes of a cognitive gymnast changing empirical data in mid-stream. Even walking, which seems like we can do in our sleep, and many do, is not immune. Experiments in virtual environments show that pedestrians are more likely to get hit by cars if they are listening to music on their phones.
Let’s look at why people multitask. They see no downside to it and they see benefits; to create efficiencies, to fight boredom and to keep up with social media. Music, likely the most common variety of multitasking, is added to the tasks because it heightens arousal increasing your heart rate making it easier to stick with a long task like an extended trip or a tedious book. So, even though you might fully appreciate the cognitive costs, you might tolerate it in exchange for the emotional lift.
There are some guidelines to multitasking. First, you shouldn’t be hoping for increased efficiency by combining two pure productivity tasks-say composing a letter and responding to emails. That’s folly. It’s all cognitive cost and no emotional benefit. Second, be realistic about what your bad task performance can mean, possibly while driving or operating machinery. You may decide that you’re not as good at multitasking as you believe. If you are not ready to eliminate second tasks, at least be ready to scrap then in the moment. Have you ever been driving along peacefully listening to rock ‘n roll and all of a sudden the traffic has become tricky and you’re also listening to your GPS trying to find a place you’ve never been to before. Definitely time to shut the radio off.
And, finally, third, see if you can get the emotional lift without the cognitive cost. Instead of multitasking, take more planned breaks and do the other tasks like getting on the social media during the breaks.
Do each task thoroughly and devote all of you attention to doing them well instead of doing several tasks half-cocked.
People will continue to multitask so we should be aware of how it plays into our lives. We need to pay a high degree of attention to how it affects us.
