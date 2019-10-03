ISLANDWALK — IslandWalk CERT has received its neighborhood grant.
“We could not believe — we’re really blessed we could have gotten this grant,” Joe Wyatt said.
Wyatt oversees IslandWalk CERT and is quite happy with the grant.
“It’s the resources needed,” Wyatt said.
The community emergency response team, which is volunteer run works to provide community response after an emergency.
IslandWalk CERT is trained in basic first aid, light search and rescue, basic communications, and other basic response tactics. The group is supposed to assist emergency services during a crisis and provide help to those who need it.
With this grant the group will be able to continue to grow their ranks and be able to provide aid to the neighborhood should something happen.
The team currently has 91 members and, of those, 50 are trained to respond. Wyatt’s goal is to have all 91 members trained, but also have more members in the ranks.
The team at IslandWalk received a $5,384 grant from Sarasota County on Sept. 26. According to the October CERT newsletter, the group will also receive matching funds through volunteer hours for the next few months.
The money from the grant will be used to buy a second generator, two pop-up tents and other much needed equipment. Along with supplies the team will also be able to add 15 new volunteers to the ranks.
Wyatt also mentioned that the newly formed Gran Paradiso CERT also received a grant and the two communities are working together. He’s also grateful that he has a sister organization across the street he can rely on should there be a disaster.
“We’re also looking at the growth at the West Villages, Grand Palm is trying to start,” Wyatt said.
Though Wyatt’s overall goal is to spread CERT to North Port and eventually to Sarasota, where teams can respond.
“We’re looking to train anyone,” Wyatt said.
Looking forward the Wyatt says he wants to provide more advanced training for the group after basic training is completed.
While the county commission has awarded the grant to the CERT team, they wont receive the funds until Nov. 6 during the Board of County Commissioners meeting.
Those interested in joining CERT can stop by the bi-monthly full team meeting at 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at the IslandWalk event center. Those coming from outside can just let the guard know they’re there for the meeting.
For more information on CERT reach out to Joe Wyatt at jtwyatt@comcast.net or call him at 856-981-8509.
