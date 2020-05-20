WEST VILLAGES — Maddy Wegrzyn’s 8th birthday was on May 9.
Her grandparents, Terry Goudreau and Fred Wegrzyn, wanted to celebrate with her.
But with COVID-19 restrictions, they were unable to travel to Maddy’s Massachusetts home. So they did the next best thing during a pandemic. They threw Maddy a virtual birthday party.
Goudreau, Maddy’s mémère (that’s French for grandmother) and Wegrzyn, Maddy’s dziadziu (that’s Polish for grandfather) were happy to celebrate her birthday “Florida style,” Goudreau said in an email, since they could not be with her.
But how best to celebrate? Everyone loves a parade, Goudreau decided.
It consisted of six golf carts.
Friends and neighbors, no doubt suffering from cabin fever themselves, eagerly participated in the parade on May 8 in the couple’s pleasant IslandWalk neighborhood.
Friends Judy and Wayne Tessin brought their dog Ben to enjoy the ride.
Neighbor Judy Mulligan wore her mask to stay safe in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Friend Stephanie Steffens loves to be patriotic in a parade. She was there, too. Steffens is an excellent golf cart decorator, Goudreau said.
The group also sang “Happy Birthday” and ate cupcakes in honor of Maddy’s birthday.
There were no men in funny hats riding go-karts in circles.
After the party, video and photos of the event were emailed to Maddy, who also received a cherished Facetime call from her proud mémère and dziadziu. The photos included one of friends Linda Kroll and daughter Stacey Kroll, who rode in what Goudreau called the “best decorated golf cart.”
There are no plans to add that contest category to a parade next year. Everyone hopes Goudreau and Wegrzyn will be able to visit Maddy in person in 2021, if not sooner, after the guidelines are lifted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.