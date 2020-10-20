For North Port artist Michele Moore, it all began with a skull.
On a hike with her husband, Phillip, “I ran across a rabbit skull where the back of the skull was missing. I was able to see the nasal passages from behind, and I took a picture of it. It was so beautiful; I couldn’t stop looking at it. So intricate. Something the Lord made. My love from bones began with skulls, and I started reading about cleaning them and collecting them from roadkill.”
During her quest for clean bones and osteological information, “a picture of an earring made from armadillo vertebrae struck my interest,” Moore related. And hence, her art was born.
Today, Moore’s Bone Boutique (www.boneboutique.biz) reveals an array of beautiful, intricately designed jewelry and sculptures, all made from animal bones and skin.
Inspired by Nature
“I am an avid outdoorsman, and I moved to this area for that reason 16 years ago,” Moore said. “Having lived in Miami for 32 years, it was getting hard just to commute in that city,” she explained. “I mostly went fishing almost every day after work and on the weekends.” But Miami wasn’t always like that. Born in New York in 1972, Moore moved with her parents to Miami a year later. Back then, Miami “was very much country. I had chickens and I picked out our pigs with my parents.”
Life was good for the young woman who drew inspiration and education from her mother, Alma, who was a home economics teacher. She said that her mother was “always sewing, cooking, and crafting,” and Moore “made sure to pay attention.” Together, mother and daughter produced high-quality beaded jewelry. After graduating from Southwest Senior High School in Miami, Moore continued to enjoy fishing and communing with nature whenever possible. But one day, she decided to leave the busy life behind.
Moore moved to North Port in 2005, with Alma joining her soon afterwards. The area provided her with many more opportunities in the great outdoors, but it reached a whole new level when she met her husband. It was on one of their hikes that she discovered the rabbit skull. Then another event, the death of her mother in 2017, was an epiphany of sorts for Moore, which led her on the path to becoming an artist.
Recalling the times that she made beaded jewelry with her mother, Moore “started to see inspiration in so many more aspects of life, as well as death.”
Moore said that she “knew that I had bones in the ‘garden’ because I had collected the skulls and had laid the bodies to rest elsewhere and was now ready to make Christmas presents. I have been making Christmas gifts for that last 25 years because it just feels better than buying them.” Her art was off and running as she began to make bone jewelry and sculptures.
The Bone Collector
Just how does Moore go about collecting her specimens? “The bones come from nature and the road. I carry a roadkill kit in my car. Specimens are also donated by local farms and hunters in the area. It’s nice when you get a call from someone who believes in your work and just wants to honor an animal. Art made from animal bones is not a new thing by any means.”
Moore admitted that initially, she had to learn the technique of gathering her specimens and to find ways to let the flesh decompose naturally so that the bones would be left for her to clean and bleach. Due to our climate and critters, fire ants are a major factor, she revealed. But her journey along the way wasn’t always easy.
Moore remembered the first time she decided to gather roadkill. Although she was well-equipped with gloves, sanitizers and other elements in her kit, “At first, it was horrifying to pick it up,” she admitted. Moore embarked on a learning curve, such as using fresh kill. In the beginning, when she would gather partly decomposed animals, she had to employ mouth-breathing due to the smell. And then there was an emotional component that remains to this day: “I feel terribly sorry for the animal,” revealing that she sometimes cries when coming across an animal that died a violent death. She said she hoped that her art would help to pay tribute to the animal’s life.
The Bone Boutique
To say that Moore has always been fascinated with bones would perhaps be an understatement. She once subscribed to a skull of the month club, “The Bone Box,” and she has 71 different species of skulls in her home. Her foyer is like a museum, with various bone relics on display along with her beautiful and intricate sculptures.
Creating art from bones isn’t new. In fact, it’s rather ancient, going back to prehistoric times when cavemen did carvings on walls and on animal bones. From there, the art evolved. There are museums of osteology, most notably the one in Oklahoma City. And there are scholarly books on osteology. Moore has visited osteology museums and has studied books by modern-day pioneers in the field.
Moore’s sculptures are created from different types of animal bones, both out of necessity—some of the animals’ bones were damaged beyond repair and Moore had to use other bones from other creatures—and creativity. To make a wingspan on a dragon, for instance, the use of various animals created the most mythical and mystical effects. The creation of dragons and winged creatures might have been inspired by Moore’s husband who, she said, “loves Lord of the Rings.” Beyond working with bones, however, Moore has talents in other mediums.
“I work strictly with bones for my business. However, I do take classes at the [North Port] Art Center. I have attended a scratchboard class, but pastels has really sparked an interest lately,” she said.
Every artist has a time when he or she officially becomes one. Moore said, “I hadn’t really thought about artist status until I joined the North Port Art Center last February. The monthly gallery exhibits really get your creative juices flowing. I entered my first bone sculpture in March of 2019 and took second place. On that day, I became an artist.” Moore currently sits on the art center’s board of directors.
Since she’s garnered acclaim through the North Port Art Center, Moore’s designs have attracted the attention of many. Recently, local singing sensation Emanne Beasha purchased Moore’s jewelry, and a photo of the singer wearing the creations appears on Moore’s Bone Boutique website. Beasha, incidentally, also attends classes at the art center.
Moore said she hopes to inspire future artists to chase whatever creative dreams may come to them.
