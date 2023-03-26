NORTH PORT — Six months into a nightmare, Leah Mauldin returned home.
It was a nice day, mild for Florida, nothing like when a howling Hurricane Ian arrived on Sept. 28, 2022, she recounted.
She spent Thursday moving what was salvaged from a driveway pod back into her house, which was destroyed by Ian on McKibben Drive, her first day back.
“It was surreal, crazy,” said Mauldin, who is 26 and spent the intervening months between rentals and hotels before returning this week.
Ian in one day ruined entire cities and thousands of acres of trees, shredded resorts, park land and businesses, killed wildlife and crumbled roads and bridges. Some 160 people died, authorities later said. Some people left the area, some businesses closed forever.
The cost was estimated at $40-$50 billion in losses.
In Mauldin’s Country Club Ridge neighborhood off Sumter Boulevard this week, streets have been cleared of debris, the birds are back and singing.
But blue roof tarps still dot the area, the smell of mold not quite gone. Families in that area had a double whammy, enduring a late September nightmare of whistling wind and sheeting rain. Then came chest-high canal water that breached doors and windows.
That cold rushing water forced some, like Mauldin, her young kids and their father into the home’s attic, hoping it was enough to keep safe, she said.
Beneath them the dark water crept in, while around them the wind trashed the neighborhood, crumbled drywall, breached ceilings, destroyed appliances and cars.
The Mauldins were later canoed to safety and spent six months in rentals and hotels awaiting repairs that ended just this week. Landlords in that period had jacked the rent three times normal rates, in Leah Mauldin’s case, she said.
Ten of thousands were in the same boat. It also created a new class of homeless, at least temporarily, authorities said.
Ian was a disaster of the highest magnitude.
“Everything was smashing, the windows blowing,” Mauldin said of the storm and subsequent flooding at the McKibben Drive home. “It felt like being at the bottom of the Titanic.”
Nearly six months after Hurricane Ian came ashore in Southwest Florida, however, much is back in order.
It was estimated that the city of North Port spent $40 million to clear and restore what was destroyed. Many resorts and mobile-home parks had cleared away or replaced units ruined in the storm, and many businesses had re-opened.
A sense of normalcy had returned.
But not for everyone, including some in Country Club Ridge, said Pamela Pereira, whose home near McKibben Park was also ruined by Cocoplum Canal waters. She and husband Clemente were boated to safety in a canoe, and ended up in Georgia with family.
The couple returned to North Port in January, to their moldy home where the Federal Emergency Management Agency would anchor a temporary mobile trailer on the front lawn.
It was still being used this week, as workers inside the house installed kitchen cabinets. Floors and walls were new, most of it at the Pereira’s expense — few people had flood coverage, including Leah Mauldin.
“We are still asking questions, hoping for answers,” said Pamela Pereira, handing her husband a doughnut over the sound of electric saws.
Lessons learned from Ian?
“Be patient,” Pamela Pereira said. “And talk to people. It has been tough … it still is tough.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.