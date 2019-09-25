Years ago on a trip to Brazil I became hooked on guava juice. Whenever I see it at Publix, I fill my cart.
Little did I know that thanks to my fiend Judi Gallagher — Chef Judi — I would be able to sample vanilla ice cream guava and guava empanadas.
Last Wednesday, with several other writers, I not only got to enjoy guava but a lot of Cuban and a few American specialties at a place I would never have found were it not for Judi — JR’s Old Packinghouse Cafe.
the occasion was the 20th anniversary of this unique place that is on Packinghouse Road which is west of Interstate 75 and north of Bahia Vista and east of Cattleman, which makes finding it part of the fun.
While the restaurant/bar/music venue is 20 years old, the building appears to be many, many years older, with low ceilings which makes it all the louder so those wearing hearing aids have an advantage ... they can be turned down.
The music was great, with many different performers doing classic Stones music as well as country and more, it was the food that would bring be back again, especially now that I survived finding my way there with the help of a friend and Google directions.
We sampled the house-made chicken empanadas and wings, Cuban sandwiches, basa reubens, Cuban bowls containing picadillo, ropa vieja, shredded pork (yum), BBQ port nachos, Boom Boom Shrimp (breaded and deep fried), yellow rice and black beans the “Ultimate” blackened Ybor burger, which is enormous and very good, plus PailaMia mojo and garlic breaded steak with chopped vine tomatoes, cilantro and onions and fries. (I am one who really dislikes cilantro so it must have been used in a minor quantity.) This too was tasty.
As for the Cuban sandwich, Chef Judi said it was named the fifth best Cuban sandwich in the U.S. by USA Today.
Finally we got to the ice cream with guava, the guava empanadas and fresh-made churros.
It was all good and everything was made fresh from ingredients purchased that day. Now that I know how to get there, I will return, but I will not sit so close to the bandstand.
Make sure you use the drive to the north of the building. Parking is there, with extra parking farther back at the rear of the lot.
I think they made the guava filling fresh for the epanadoes. It was that good.
My previous exposure to Cuban food was the 1905 salad at the Columbia Restaurant at St. Armands and at Ybor City, plus a cold Cuban sandwich which I have had in several Tampa area places. I guess I have been leading a sheltered life and did not know what I was missing.
Thank you, Chef Judi. and J.R. Garraus, owner of the Packinghouse, for a fun evening of food and entertainment. I shall return.
Friday night I was at Venice Theatre for the opening of “Born Yestrday.” Saturday night I was at The Players Centre for the Performing Arts in Sarasota for its current production of ‘Joseph and the Amazing technicolor Dream Coast.” My reviews are in this section. Consider the Venice Theatre is 70 years old this year and The Players is 90.
For you historians, thank you for writing about the story on Louella Albee. It was fun to write, with lots of help from books, the Internet and our city’s museum and archives folks.
My next goal is to write about Ann Everett Worthington, wife of this city’s first mayor. She is from the Everett family, a prominent family in Cleveland and, unlike her husband, she did return to Venice a few years after they left along with the Brotherhood of Locomotion Engineers about 1928-29. Information about the 1930s and ’40s in Venice is pretty sketchy simply because there were so few people here in those years. Many likely were more worried about putting food on the table during the Great Depression and onset of World War II than to keep notes on then-current events.
Venice is an important city and one of the best planned communities of the 1920s, not just in Florida but in the U.S. The more information we can compile on those days the better. If any of you have family or other photos from those days, please share them with me here at the Venice Gondolier Sun and also with the Venice Museum & Archives.
We continue to be the top weekly paper in the state in our circulation category because of our readers who love this city as much as we do here at the Gondolier.
A drive through town, a visit to Venice Theatre, the symphony and art center and a high school football game or swim meet are just some of the assets of this John Nolen-planned community.
Enjoy.
