While you sip coffee, open presents and listen to the “politically correct” version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” ask yourself this soul-searching question:
Where is the politically correct version of “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer”? She was walking home from our house Christmas Eve, after all …
Should Kelly Clarkson also make a politically correct version of “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus”? Because some kids might not understand why mommy is smooching the bearded guy who broke into the house and ate all their cookies.
So there’s a conversation-turner for when things turn political … because someone inevitably will bring up the I-word (or any variation of the word “impeach”).
What do I do when an ornery relative says the I-word, or closely associated terms like Ukraine, Trump, Bidens, etc.?
Run.
If that’s not an option, try these conversation turners:
1. How about those Bucs? Know the room, before you say a team name. Saying “how about them Gators” in a house of Seminoles may cause McConnell-Schumer sized brouhahas.
2. The weather. Usually this is common ground in Southwest Florida — home to retired ice-scrapers and driveway-shovelers.
3. Baby Yoda, try you might.
Help! Something does not smell like it should in the kitchen, and it’s not those Bumpus Hounds.
Try the experts for help:
Butterball’s Turkey Talk Line: 1-800-BUTTERBALL
Honey Baked Ham Company: 1-866-492-HAMS
Whoops! Christmas sure crept up fast this year. Do you have any last-minute gift ideas?
Here are a few options to avoid looking like the Grinch.
Nonprofit donation: Make a donation in someone’s name to their favorite charity or alma mater. Print out the donation, and wrap it in a box or bag.
Tickets: Buy tickets to a sporting event or concert. Again, print them out and wrap them.
Gift certificates: Available almost anywhere online.
Something homemade: Write a letter, draw a picture, frame a photo, or make a coupon book, bake something if you can. Yes, these may be considered cheesy by some, but you’re the one needing a gift idea on Christmas.
Is there somewhere I can go today so I’m not alone?
You betcha. Southwest Florida is filled with loving, generous people who are opening their doors today.
Englewood United Methodist Church: Everyone is invited from noon and 3 p.m. for the 28th annual, free community Christmas Dinner in Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St. The menu includes roast turkey and Grandma’s dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, green beans, rolls and pumpkin pie.
Port Charlotte United Methodist Church: All are invited to the 34th annual Free Community Christmas Dinner, which will be served from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. today in the Fellowship Hall, 21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte.
Is there garbage pickup today?
Punta Gorda residents: No. Today’s normally scheduled pickups will be collected on Thursday. There will be no changes to the Friday or Saturday collection schedule.
Charlotte County, Sarasota County and North Port residents: No. Collection will shift by one day. Today’s pickup will be on Thursday; Thursday’s collection will be on Friday; and Friday’s pickup will be on Saturday.
I need a distraction from (bickering relatives/sugar-saturated kids/politics). What’s on TV?
This morning, turn on “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” at 10 a.m. on ABC.
NBA action kicks off shortly after noon:
• 12:15 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors on ESPN
• 2:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers on ESPN3
• 5 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors on ESPN3
• 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers vs. L.A. Lakers on ESPN
• 10:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets on ESPN
And here’s a rundown of some Christmas classics:
• “A Christmas Story,” all day on TBS and TNT.
• “It’s a Wonderful Life,” all day on E!.
• “Polar Express,” 1 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. on AMC.
• “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 7 p.m. on AMC.
• “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” 8:30 p.m. on NBC.
For those who insist “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie, you can find Bruce Willis all day on the Paramount channel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.