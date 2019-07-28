There’s nothing quite like the buzz that surrounds a restaurant debut. Word gets out, and people can’t wait to line up at its doors.
They’ll have to wait a bit longer for several new local eateries.
Even some restaurants that opened recently without much advance fanfare — like Port Charlotte’s Mi Gallo Mexican restaurant, next to Gatorz Bar & Grill — took months longer to open than they’d hoped.
Feeling crabby?
The task of transforming the former Whiskey Creek Wood Fire Grill in Port Charlotte began with permit applications for renovation and internal demolition in 2018.
And there begins the tale of why it will have taken nearly a year for the shaken-in-a-bag shellfish sensation, Capt. Crab Seafood & Sushi, to start serving seafood boils and sushi in its place on Tamiami Trail.
A week after initial permitting, a much-needed 4-ton air-conditioning unit was permitted. This year, the gas piping system and two hood fire suppression systems had to be replaced. Pest control was on call. In late May, a new fire alarm had to be installed — after an optimistic predicted opening on Mother’s Day.
Meanwhile, the parking lot and interior were looking quite spiffy. It seemed all that remained was to light the Capt. Crab sign and fling open the doors.
Father’s Day was targeted next for the opening.
Then an antique sprinkler system, perhaps dating back to the 40-year-old building’s first tenant and never used by Whiskey Creek, was discovered. For several years now, according to building official Ben Bailey, all new Charlotte County restaurants over 200 seats have been required to have a working sprinkler system.
Capt. Crab now seats 265.
"If existing restaurants are remodeling and increase their occupant load due to different seating arrangements that will sometimes trigger the sprinkler requirement as well,” Bailey added.
According to dismayed owner Xiaoxia Shellin “Lin” Zheng, “Just when we think we are almost over with, this popped up and kicked us in the face.”
Burnt on Burnt Store Road
It’s been an equally painful haul for Punta Gorda Diner, for which Pittsburgh-area co-owners Richard Rumsford and Kimberly Hartnett signed a lease over a year ago and have since invested all their savings.
The former local-favorite Burnt Store Grille had a space plagued with rodents and black mold. Undaunted, Rumsford and Hartnett completely gutted the place, replacing everything but the booths with new electric, equipment, flooring and beachy nautical décor.
Hartnett reports that they’re excited to open in November.
When will they open?
This columnist isn’t a betting woman, but she can’t resist hazarding a few semi-educated guesses.
Capt. Crab Seafood & Sushi, Port Charlotte September 2019
The Twisted Fork, Port Charlotte Fall 2019
The Pier @ FV, Punta Gorda November 2019
Punta Gorda Diner, Punta Gorda November 2019
Lime Tequila, Port Charlotte January 2020
Pioneers Pizza, Punta Gorda January 2020
Real New York Bagel Café, Punta Gorda January 2020
Spanikopita, Port Charlotte Summer 2020
Texas Roadhouse, North Port Fall 2020
It’s gonna take a little longer
