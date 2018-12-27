'It's heartbreaking'
NORTH PORT — A North Port woman has already buried one of her sons because of cancer.
And now, two of her other three children are also fighting the disease.
“It’s heartbreaking because I’m close to all my boys,” Connie Fennelly said. “We always have been ... I wish it was me instead of them.”
One son, Jeffrey Cowell, died of gastric (stomach) cancer in May 2016; her youngest son, Jason Fennelly, 45, was diagnosed with that same cancer two months later.
Bryan Cowell, 55, is her third son to be hear the diagnosis.
“(Jason’s) taking his chemo and he’s doing everything he can,” Bryan Cowell said of his brother.
Of his brother, Jeff, the family remembers how long he lasted against the ailment.
“He put up a helluva fight. He lasted three and a half years before he passed away,” Bryan said.
Bryan Cowell is just starting his fight — with a different type of cancer. Of people who get his type of bladder cancer, only 1-2 percent have this type, Cowell has been told. And after treatment, it usually re-occurs.
‘A desperate spot’
Bryan Cowell says that — right now — he doesn’t look sick. And most of the time, he doesn’t feel sick.
While it’s there and growing, it’s not always his first concern.
“I’m sort of in a desperate spot. If I lose pay — I’m unfortunately one of those Americans who lives check to check — if I lose my pay, I can’t pay my mortgage, my car bill. I can’t afford to lose all that,” he said.
He has set up a Gofundme page at www.gofundme.com/mom-devastated-after-3rd-son-diagnosed-with-cancer.
He is scheduled for an extensive surgery in late January that is an attempt to cut the cancer out. The extensive procedure and rehabilitation could keep him from his job in regulatory affairs work. Up in New England, he registers medical devices and submissions for FDA. He’s worked for the firm of Smith & Nephew for about three years and will have short-term disability — eventually.
But he owes he company a week’s worth of vacation time he took early and is going to have a lag in financials for at least a few weeks.
“I’m going to end up losing at least two weeks plus worth of pay — potentially three weeks worth of pay. And there’s no backup,” he said.
He attempted to cash in his 401K that’s worth about $25,000 — but that was denied.
“I have to either leave the company or die,” he said. “So what good is it doing me? I need it now.”
So, like his brothers, he set up the Gofundme.com page. As of Wednesday, it had $500 of a $10,000 goal.
Other people work the situation in different ways. His brother has been using credit cards for most purchases.
Between paying for his house, vehicle and treatment, Cowell is trying to figure out the fiscal balance.
“The medical bills: I may end up sending $50 a month because I don’t want to be homeless,” he said.
His mother shakes her head as she sat outside Abbe’s Donuts on a cool December morning recently, a bit baffled by the amount of money raised for sick pets on Gofundme and other websites that cater to people needing donations.
“The reality is you have to be rich to get sick. That’s it,” Connie Fennelly said.
‘And I thought: whoa, this isn’t right’
Bryan Cowell first noticed his illness as an aggravation, traveling with him and his brother, Jason Fennelly, as they drove to Florida to visit their mother in North Port last year.
Instead of flying, they drove down to have some bonding time, but that’s not the only thing that took their time.
“It took us forever to get here,” Bryan Cowell said, noting they had to keep pulling over at every rest stop because he needed to urinate. They finally made it to North Port, and Cowell said he felt pressure in his abdomen “like I’d been drinking too much.”
“I didn’t think much of it. Then I started to get concerned because I’d go to the bathroom, walk out of the bathroom — and then feel like I had to go to the bathroom again.”
The situation came and went for a while for Cowell. His brother, Jason, flew back to Massachusetts. Cowell was going to drive back casually, but said the problem reoccurred.
“It took me like 30-something hours to get home,” he said.
Normally, it takes a driver about 22 hours to travel from North Port to Lowell, Massachusetts.
He went to a clinic who prescribed him antibiotics for a urinary tract infection. No improvement. Then he saw his primary doctor who prescribed another antibiotic. No improvement. And then Cowell started noticing burning and some blood when he urinated.
“And I thought: Whoa, this isn’t right.”
Two specialists later, the aggravation was found to be something much more serious — and rare. His brother, Jason, helped in the search for a quality doctor — and they found Dr. Graeme Steele with Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
Cowell said the cancer was found to be more extensive than they first thought.
He paraphrased his doctors talking about their next efforts set for late January:
“’We have to take this bladder out. And your prostate. We gut all this out. We’re going to take 50 lymph nodes out and take 20 inches of your small intestine and rebuild a sack and neo-bladder and hook that up in there and plumb that into the urethra,’” Cowell said.
After that, he’ll have to learn how to use the bathroom again.
“I have classes coming up in January,” he said. “They teach you how to self-catheterize yourself because that piece of intestine still builds up mucus and can get clogged and ... this and that ... So that ought to be a good time,” he said, a laugh bursting out as he considers the unfortunate future.
‘I have no answers’
Connie Fennelly had four sons from two marriages: Billy, Bryan, Jeff and Jason. Jeff died of stomach cancer on May 31, 2016. Jason learned of his diagnosis not long after.
“Two months later,” Connie Fennelly said, her finger sliding along a recent photo of Jason undergoing treatment.
They set up a Gofundme page for him at www.gofundme.com/2t7u7nhy. Since establishing it in 2016, it’s raised about $6,000 of a $20,000 goal for the Swansea, Massachusetts resident — most of it in the first few months.
“It’s really sad that you not only have to fight this cancer, but you have to worry about the finances,” she said.
Doctors can’t figure out any genetic connection between the cancers in the family and environmental causes are hard to pinpoint as well. Connie Fennelly has a thought, but she’s not certain.
She said the only thing that crosses her mind is a farm that her boys worked at when they were kids.
“My two youngest guys, Jeff who died and this one,” she said, pointing to a photo of Jason, “both worked on the farm since they were 10 years old. They both loved it.”
“And the people — the farmers there — were always good to them,” she said, but now she wonders about pesticides that may have been used that may have caused illnesses.
Cowell’s illness isn’t related to that, he doesn’t believe. Connie Fennelly battled cancer when she was pregnant with Jason; she said one of her former Massachusetts neighbors is now fighting breast cancer as well.
“I have no answers,” Fennelly says aloud. “Maybe it’s the well water. I don’t know.”
Prognosis: poor
Jason Fennelly’s life is fading despite his ongoing fight. Paperwork from a disability hearing tells the situation without emotion.
“Prognosis: Poor”
Discussing Jason Fennelly’s illness, a final paragraph notes his cancer “is a permanent condition that will lead to his eventual death. While he continues to battle his cancer, there is no realistic hopes for a cure. His treatments are ... life prolonging at this point.”
For his mother, she taps the paper with the words.
“That last paragraph,” she says, her words trailing off as she looks away. “It’s just devastating.”
For his brother, Bryan Cowell, there is hope that the cancer has been found early enough to fight it off. But Cowell said with micropapillary bladder cancer, there is an 80-90 percent re-occurrence rate.
“And when it comes back, it comes back with a vengeance,” Cowell said. “It’s not if it’s come back, it’s when it comes back.”
And, while conducting examinations on Cowell, doctors noticed something else: a lesion on his pancreas.
“Right now, they are saying it’s not cancerous — so we’re going with that,” he said.
Following his late January surgery, there will likely be another MRI to see what should happen next.
It’s a bit of a strange situation in December knowing how tough later winter is going to be.
“Oddly enough, right now, I actually feel good,” he said.
He offers up words of advice — words often said when it comes to health concerns. Don’t ignore your body and schedule your check-ups with your doctor.
“Get checked every year... Get the whole bloodwork,” he said. “If you’ve got a little problem, go get it looked at. Don’t write it off ... If you’re not feeling well, get it checked right away,” he said.
It’s imperative.
“I could be a day late and a dollar short myself,” he said.
His mother quietly speaks of losing one son with others threatened by cancer.
“It’s not the right order of things ... I should be going first,” Connie Fennelly said. — slawson@sun-herald.com
