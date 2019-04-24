National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is April 27. It’s a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs.
The last Take-Back Day brought in more than 900,000 pounds of unused or expired prescription medication nationally. This brings the total amount of prescription drugs collected by the DEA since the fall of 2010 to 10,878,950 pounds.
Spring is here, and you don’t need to wait for a community “take-back” day to get rid of all your expired or unused medicines safely. There are four centers in Charlotte County where you can dispose of your unused or expired over-the-counter and prescription medications year-round:
• Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 11051 Willmington Blvd., Englewood; open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
• Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 7474 Utilities Road, Punta Gorda; open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
• Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 3280 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte; open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
• Punta Gorda Safety Complex, 1410 Tamiami Trail; open seven days a week, 24 hours per day
For more information on how to help keep your community drug-free, you can check out the Englewood Community Coalition at ccenglewood.com.
Literary discussion
On the last Thursday of each month at 1 p.m., volunteer Tammie Diehl leads a literary discussion group in the conference room. This is not a book discussion. The group discusses short stories, five to 15 pages in length. Library staff encourages participants to think about how and why poems or short stories were written and how they reflect real life. Diehl provides reading material prior to each meeting.
Diehl also runs a fiction writers group that meets on the second and fourth Saturdays, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Join Diehl and other aspiring writers to talk about various techniques and get some friendly advice about your work. For more information, email Diehl at tamiamifl@comcast.net or call the library at 941-681-3736.
Game night
On the last Friday of each month at 3:30 p.m., come for Game Night. Ages 16 and up are welcome to hang out at the library and play board games with friends. We have Catan, Dungeons & Dragons, Sorry, Scattegories, The Hunger Games and more.
Light snacks are served courtesy of the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library. We have a new program for teens at 4 p.m. each Saturday called “Anime Afternoons.” Join our library technician for an anime film and some discussion about what anime everyone is reading now. Light snacks are served during the film, thanks (again) to the generosity of the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library.
There are a lot of fun things to do and see at your local library.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
