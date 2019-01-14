Welcome to 2019! Time for a reality check on our health! Hearing is such an integral part of our health system. Along with the physical properties that hearing is related to; there is also mental aspects that should be monitored. Hearing is one of those things we take for granted until there is an issue.
It is well known that hearing loss is the third most common chronic health condition in the United States. Along with hearing loss is also diabetes, arthritis, heart disease and dementia to name a few others. Chronic issues are often intertwined. We know that people with diabetes have a significantly higher risk of having a hearing loss. We know that the better the condition of our heart and vascular fitness the longer our hearing will maintain good thresholds.
We know that if you have a hearing loss and it is not corrected “properly” with hearing instruments; and those instruments worn 12 hours per day that the development and progression of dementia will indeed increase. This progression may be increased up to 30 percent. It is definitely easier to wear hearing instruments and enjoy life than to slip into dementia or Alzheimer’s.
Our hearing is best between the ages of 18 and 25. Our bodies are growing and settling down all at the same time.
One of the main causes for hearing loss is unhealthy noise exposure. Unfortunately with the use of earbuds; children are starting to experience hearing loss at earlier ages. New research by the CDC shows that subtle hearing loss in adolescents can lead to faster cognitive decline as we age. If you or your kids are using earbuds then make sure and turn the volume down. You should also limit the amount of time you use them. If you are exposed to other types of loud noises then wear some type of ear protection.
Over 70 percent of people exposed to damaging noise do not wear hearing protection. Noises at 85 decibels and above can cause hearing loss. The louder the sound the quicker the damage can occur. A leaf blower is at 90db...two hours of use can cause hearing loss. A washing machine is at 70dB... just as a comparison.
Our hearing is damaged by noise because of the vibrations that are emitted. Sound vibrates our eardrum and the tiny bones in the middle ear. The vibrations continue from the little bones or ossicles into the inner ear and continue to vibrate the hearing hair cells. Exposure to loud sounds and noise can permanently damage these hair cells; thus causing hearing loss.
If you are noticing that you are having some hearing difficulties or some balance issues then it is time to see a hearing health care provider. Almost 50% of people who report problems hearing or understanding have not seen a health care provider about there hearing in the part five years. After someone becomes aware of some hearing difficulties...many will wait almost seven years to explore a solution to their hearing loss. THAT is just Crazy!
Do you have difficulties carrying on a conversation in noise? Can you easily hear and understand someone when you can not see their face? Are you or your family frustrated when trying to talk together? Are you getting into arguments with your family?
Are you shying away from doing activities you used to enjoy? Are you depressed? Do you have Ringing or buzzing in your ears? Are you dizzy? These are all indications that you should have your hearing evaluated by a Board Certified Hearing Health Care Provider. Everyone 50 years and older should have an thorough Hearing Evaluation and Consultation. Call today and get yours scheduled.
To Hear Better Is To Live Better.
