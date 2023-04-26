PUNTA GORDA — When hospice nurse Dawn Wheeler asked George Downing if there was anything left on his bucket list, he said he wanted to jump out of a plane.
The 73-year-old former Army fighter pilot has been battling lung cancer at Tidewell Hospice since December.
“I’m dying anyway — so why not jump?” Downing said.
This past Wednesday was his first skydiving experience.
“It sure was a rush ... that was pretty damn cool,” he said afterward.
Downing said he’s flown more than 200 million miles during his lifetime, but has never willingly jumped out of a “perfectly good plane” before. He served for three years in the Army.
“You can’t jump out of a helicopter, although I was shot down a couple times during Vietnam and spent some quality time in the jungle,” he said.
Downing’s jump was funded by the Tidewell Foundation.
“We have a fund known as the Wishes Fund,” said Lisa Brosky, communications director for Tidewell Foundation. “Donors contribute to it to provide one last ‘wish’ for hospice patients. They can be big and adventurous like this one. Or they can be small, like having dinner overlooking the water.”
Most often a wish is conveyed to the social worker who is part of the care team and then referred to Tidewell, Brosky said.
Wearing a custom T-shirt saying “Thank you Tidewell and its Angels,” Downing’s wife, Sandra, was there to cheer him on, and a neighbor friend, Bill, went up in the plane with him for support.
“I chose to jump from 13,000 feet,” Downing said. “It takes seven minutes to get to the ground. The air is pretty cold at 10,000 feet.”
Downing would “free fall” about 120 feet per second for about 45 seconds before the parachute is pulled. After paperwork and safety training, the whole experience took about 25 minutes. The jump was tandem with skydive instructor Nick Sergi controlling the flight and landing.
Sergi, who has been a skydiving instructor for 20 years, said no two jumps are the same.
“It depends on the person, the sun, the wind — there are many factors,” Sergi said.
The Downings have been making the most of their time together and doing a lot of traveling.
They just returned from a Caribbean cruise two weeks ago, and they are headed down to the Florida Keys next week.
“It takes a while to get over the shock after a diagnosis, but I wasn’t just going to sit around and watch television all day,” George said. “I want to use what time I have left doing things that I enjoy. You can’t take money with you ... so you may as well do something fun.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.