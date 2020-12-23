ENGLEWOOD — In this unprecedented year with the holidays upon us, it is good to see that some things never change.
You may have noticed the lighted bikes hanging in a tree on State Road 776 in north Englewood, which means that it is time for the 33rd annual Swayze Studio Open House.
This Englewood tradition was started long ago by local artist Carroll Swayze as both a celebration of the holidays and a time to appreciate the Englewood community. This year will be a little different of course.
The crowded party of years past has been replaced by a weeklong opening culminating this weekend in a casual two-day open house with great original art, traditional holiday goodies and live glass blowing by well-known gaffer, Rich Fizer.
The festivities will be from 3-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, and continue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 19 at The Carroll Swayze Studio, 2373 Donovan Road, in Englewood.
This is a free, family-friendly event with lots of parking and everyone is invited. Social distancing is encouraged as well as mask-wearing for the safety of all.
“I have one of the best working art studios in the area,” Swayze said. “My property is a 5-acre eclectic piece of old Florida forest and I welcome visitors throughout the year to relax, take a walk, and enjoy original art. As a traveling artist, this place has always been my sanctuary and the perfect place to paint and create.”
This year’s event will have something for everyone.
Swayze will host her famous “Once A Year” Art Sale of her paintings. Her work will be specially priced for those who have always wanted a piece of Swayze Art and thought you could not afford it.
She also has created a large assortment of hand-painted tropical Christmas Ornaments and Holiday Cards this year. Fizer will be on-site each day to blow glass, creating colorful artwork while you watch. His beautiful fish, ornaments, bowls and glass sculpture will be on display and he will also have some seconds at discounted prices. There will be lots of holiday goodies.
“It’s been a rough year for self-employed artists,” Swayze said. “All of our shows have been canceled into 2021 and many galleries have closed. With nowhere to sell our work, the support that we receive from this incredible community is deeply appreciated and I thank each one of you for caring about original art.”
The studio is just off State Road 776, south of Manasota Beach Road.
For directions and more information, call Swayze at 941-266-6434.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.