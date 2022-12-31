As you read this, it is New Year’s Eve 2022.
As 2022 arrived, the pandemic had still not departed but that was nothing compared to what would come in the 12 months of 2022 — some good and too much not too good.
“Our Town,” the play — not this section of the Venice Gondolier — opened the repertory season at the Asolo in Sarasota, bringing back memories of Venice Theatre’s production of Our Town in 2013 in its Pinkerton Theatre.
January 2013 also was when longtime Venice Triangle Inn volunteer Bob Briner died. Briner was best known by Venice old-timers as the longtime owner of the Dairy Queen that was torn down when the KMI bridge was widened from two lanes to four lanes.
In February the Venice Art Center’s Fine Arts Show and Sale returned to the VAC. The center’s present building dates to 1964 but you will need to look hard to find it after at least three additions in the ensuing years. (Hint: the large demonstration classroom was part of that first building.)
The people who got together to form the center, did so back in 1950 in the home of the Venice-Nokomis Woman’s (note the A) club, the same organization credited with founding the Venice Library. The Woman’s club was founded in 1926 by Louella Albee.
In March, Venice Theatre continued to monitor cases of COVID-19 while it opened “The Last Five Years” in its 90-seat Pinkerton Theatre, a show that had opened on Broadway in 2013 (the same year “Our Town” opened in the Pinkerton).
The chalk festival also was due to return to Venice in March where it had been since 2014. Covid and Hurricane Ian both interfered and it returned to Sarasota in a briefer form in October of this year.
In April, sea turtle season was off to an early start in a season that was on its way to record numbers. Despite Hurricane Ian’s arrival at the end of September, nesting totals for 2022 placed the season in fourth place for all the years nests have been tracked.
Asolo Rep’s world premier of “Knoxville” opened in April and is expected to move on to Broadway, offering more proof tat this area is indeed the Cultural Capital of Florida
In May 2022 came news from Feld Enterprises that a new circus would open in the fall of 2023. In 1968, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus owner Irvin Feld purchased Circus Williams in Germany, creating a second troupe of The Greatest Show on Earth.
He did so in order to obtain world famous animal trainer Gunther Gebel-Williams, who would die in Venice in July 2001. That was the beginning of Feld Entertainment, which today is the world’s largest traveling entertainment company with shows on every continent but Antarctica.
Gebel-Williams’ statue can be seen at the Historic Venice Train Depot site.
On Feb. 23, when the new Circus Train Car Museum opens officially at the depot site, Gebel-Williams will be honored again with a room in the museum, as will Clown College graduate Chuck Sidlow, who became the show’s youngest Boss Clown, and Peggy Williams, the first female graduate of Clown College.
The college was created in Venice in 1968 because there were not enough clowns to staff the two Ringling shows. Feld’s son Kenneth will come to Venice for the grand opening.
In June, circus arts were again in the news when a 90-year-old man flew on the trapeze at the Tito Gaona Flying Trapeze School at Venice Airport grounds.
Also in June, the amateur theater world returned to Venice for the fourth time for a week-long festival of performances by theaters from 12 countries plus classes and meetings of the American Association of Community Theatres.
They are expected back in June 2024 to finally put the festival on a biennial instead of a quadrennial schedule.
In July, Venice lost one of its most ardent history volunteers, Julia Cousins Laning, 100. She and Bob Briner, mentioned above, were two of the most dedicated volunteers at the Triangle Inn as well as being two of the most well-known longtime residents.
Also in July, good news was moved aside for news of the slovenly — people who went beyond mere littering of the public beaches, to not only endanger nesting and hatching sea turtles at just the time when both nesting and hatching were occurring but also at a time when summer storms could spread it not just over the beaches but also into the Gulf of Mexico.
Sadly, if one checked older issues of this newspaper, this was not a new story.
August brought better news for the sea turtles and beach lovers. Volunteers from Suncoast Reef Rovers once again were cleaning up after those careless beach-goers, gathering nearly 1,000 pounds of detritus at the North Jetty.
This was their third volunteer underwater cleanup on Venice beaches this year.
In September, fall classes began at Venice Theatre in record numbers for all ages. No one would have predicted that by the end of the month, Hurricane Ian would have tried to destroy the second (of some 10,000) most important community theater in the U.S.
Fortunately, Ian did not know that even a category four hurricane could not destroy this theater.
Within 55 days, staff and volunteers had shipped a half million dollars in costumes to Texas to see if they could be salvaged; created a new 132-seat theater in what was just about to be renovated as a new state-of-the-art education department; had Servpro dry out the west side of the main building at a cost of $600,000; build new sets and costumes for scheduled shows like the annual production of “A Christmas Carol;” and had architects and builders who were ready to work on the Raymond Education project switch to the main building.
In October, miracles were already happening at the theater even as the projected restoration costs climbed.
As November arrived, so did news that the theater repair would likely total some $7 million with just half of that covered by insurance. By then, the cost of damages to the Hermitage artist retreat on Manasota Key was likely to top $1 million.
As December brought the year to the end, the Venice Gondolier wrote about Venice artist Tanya Sauppe, who had restored a 100-year-old nativity scene in time that its former owner, a 91-year old woman, was able to see it looking even better than new.
Her father had rescued it from a bank in Illinois. In a year that needed miracles, this was a good news story.
A few days later, Venice Theatre facilities manager Jeffrey Hyde managed to add a few more seats to the theater that had been created within the Raymond Center.
More good news days later from Eric Waters of three fundraising efforts by children aged 10 to 16 that yielded more than $10,000 for Venice Theatre.
A boy of 10 asked his grandmother if they could hold a garage sale. That yielded $218 for the theater.
Students at the Out of Door Academy annually raise money for a Far Away Friends Club. They held a bake sale and raised $2,000 for the theater, Waters said.
Still more money came from four 16-year-old students at Booker High School for the Arts. They put together a fundraising show for Venice Theater on Nov. 16, charging $15 per ticket and then got a match for the total.
They walked into Watters office in mid-December with a bag containing $10,000.
If young people ranging in age from 10 to 16 can raise $12,218 in a few weeks, adults in this area should be able to come up with the rest of what is needed in the next year or so, especially with help from matching grants such as one which ended today.
Members of the theater’s board of trustees pledged to match up to $500,000 in donations to the theater during December. The total raised was not known as this edition went to press on Dec. 30 but likely reached the total.
Watters said another matching challenge is in the works for 2023. Go to venicetheatre.org/donate or call 941-488-1115.
As 2023 arrives this evening at midnight, may it bring nothing but good to you and yours.
