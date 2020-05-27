Years of hard work building a business can be blown away in a few hours if a hurricane hits.
Some Charlotte County businesses never recovered from the effects of Hurricane Charley. If you prepare well, and implement promptly, you can avoid that fate, or at least minimize the possibility.
Your preparation can be completed in two stages.
Stage one, advance planning and preparation should be done months before hurricane season. This is a critical part of making sure your business has a better chance of surviving a hurricane.
Stage two, implementation of the plan should take place five days prior to the day a storm is likely to hit.
Planning insurance coverage
If a storm damages your business, you will need money to carry you over until you can get back in business. You also will need money to repair the physical damage to your facility, equipment and so on.
Ask your insurance agent to review your insurance coverage. You are primarily interested in property coverage, including inland marine or flood insurance and business interruption insurance, but while you are at looking at it, consider all coverages.
You may have a business owner’s policy that covers property, liability and business interruption in one package, or you may have separate policies. Because much of the damage from hurricanes is water damage from surges and flooding or from rain intruding into facilities, you should have coverage for both. Make sure the limits are high enough and that you can cover the deductibles. Make a copy of the policies and place the original in a very safe place and the copy in another.
Making lists
Making lists of information essential to the business’ survival if a storm does hit.
Information you will need to use right after a storm may not be organized in a way that makes it immediately useful. Preparing lists helps organize it.
Records stored on paper or in digital form at your place of business may not be accessible or may have been damaged. Lists should be kept in both paper and digital form at the business, your home and a third location, if possible. A flash drive is a convenient manner of digital storage.
Your lists should include employee contact information, supplier contact information, alternate supplier information, customer contact information, alternate sources for customers, major non-trade creditor information, insurance information and valuable asset information.
Another set of lists should document the firm’s more valuable signage, furniture, fixtures, equipment, software or other items. This should be accompanied by photographs, videos or both of each item.
Safeguarding digital data
Most businesses have computers, programs and data. If you have not done so already, upload the data to a cloud storage service.
There are a number of free or very low-cost services to which you can upload your data for safekeeping. Better yet, use a paid service that automatically uploads your data to remote servers.
If you do not want to use cloud-based data storage, buy a reliable and portable backup hard drive, and use it.
Facility protection
Begin by assessing how well prepared your facility is to survive the hazards hurricanes present. Your exposure to some hazards depends on the facility's location. Low-lying facilities and those close to the shoreline are more exposed than others.
Most local businesses are in rented facilities. Many of them are multi-tenant buildings. For those businesses, making the assessment and dealing with the results of the assessment takes cooperation between landlord and tenant. Tenants should take the initiative and start a dialogue with their landlords to carry out an assessment, determine risks and consider short and long-term solutions.
Communications
Prepare a plan on how you are going to communicate with employees, customers, suppliers and creditors in the days just before a hurricane and afterwards if your business is put out of action by the storm.
Establish an alternate communications channel as well as a usual one. That includes deciding where you might go to gain access to land and wireless telephone communication and the internet if area networks are down. Designate a primary and backup number to serve as an information hotline.
Prepare a contact information card or sheet with instructions that you can give to each employee in advance of a storm. Decide how you will inform customers and suppliers about your status immediately after an event.
Customers will want to make sure they know how to pay outstanding bills and suppliers will want to know how you will pay what you owe them. You will want to communicate your situation to the creditors who expect their regular monthly payments.
Implement the plan
Five days before a possible hurricane or severe tropical storm:
• Check your lists and update them if necessary. Update photos and videos of equipment and inventory as well.
• Gather up your insurance policy copies and lists.
• Notify employees of the possibility for severe weather. Review your plan and how you are to stay in contact. Pass out your communications information.
• Inspect the facility and landscaping for hazards.
• Check the materials and supplies you have stockpiled for securing the exterior and interior of your facility. Replenish them if necessary.
• If you have a contractor to secure windows or do other work, contact them to make sure they are ready to do the work.
Three days before a possible hurricane or severe tropical storm:
• If necessary, clean debris from outdoor perimeter drains, swales and drainpipes, especially in areas where water may collect, such as shipping and receiving areas.
• Fuel emergency generators and contact fuel suppliers with anticipated needs for post-storm deliveries. Ensure fire protection systems are in proper working order.
• Notify key customers, suppliers, and partners of your closing and contingency plans.
• Release your employees for at least one day so that they have sufficient time to prepare their homes and families.
• Customize messages for business’ website, telephone recording, employee intranet, etc.
One or two days before a possible hurricane or severe tropical storm:
• Implement your emergency plan. Notify employees, vendors and customers that your operations will be disrupted.
• Secure the exterior and interior of your facility.
• Pay all wages and bills that are currently due. Issue all invoices for work completed. Back up all files.
• Secure your digital data and important records.
• Disconnect all electrical equipment from the power source.
• If your building will be exposed to flooding or storm surge, seal all water entry points. If you planned on sandbagging the exterior, do so.
• Turn off the main circuit breaker. Close gas and water valves as close to the entry point as possible.
• Implement your communications plan.
• Go home or to your evacuation point. Take your lists, insurance policy, important documents and backup hard drives with you.
