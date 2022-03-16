Delayed two years by the pandemic — Brian Gurl’s Irish-Celtic Show will be presented two days before St. Patrick’s Day — on Tuesday, March 15.
That gives you extra time to wear green and hang out with leprechauns. That it is two days early is because the cast just could not wait two days longer to get this show on the stage where it belongs.
Perhaps those leprechauns can get rid of the pandemic once and for all.
Dressed in green — naturally — Gurl and his musical friends will be back on stage at Venice Presbyterian Church. He said the cast is “raring to go” and “pleased and excited to finally be performing this unique, high-energy show.”
Gurl’s cast includes orchestral flutist and vocalist Karen Romig, internationally traveled vocalist Michele Pruyn, a bass player and drummer and, from the Sarasota Orchestra, violinist Carlann Evans, although for this show, think “fiddler” in the Irish sense more than violinist. In addition to playing the piano, Gurl will play the melodica (a reed instrument with a piano keyboard), sing and also serve as emcee. Expect a few costume changes as well — another Gurl trademark.
From solo voices to four-part harmonies and from ragtime piano (Four Leaf Clover) to a fusion of jazz and classical (Galway Bay), there is something for everyone in Brian Gurl’s Irish-Celtic Show.
The one common denominator in any Gurl show is energy and plenty of it, all the way back to when he and his wife Joey were performing their Gurl and Girl shows. Think Lucy Ricardo (Lucille Ball) in the old “I Love Lucy” show in which she was working in the chocolate factory and unable to keep up with the conveyor belt. Joey — as energetic as Brian — also makes most, if not all, of his costumes.
Gurl’s many years on stage, an admitted tendency for ADHD, his beginning as a child prodigy, plus his acquired group of musically talented friends, have served as a good foundation for what has become a string of entertaining theme-driven shows.
With more than 30 years on stage, and gigs all over the country, Gurl has been based in Venice for more than 20 years. He has worked as a jazz and classical pianist, vocalist and actor as well as the major creative force behind more than 20 theme-driven shows. He has performed in many places around the U.S.
If St. Patrick’s Day is a day when everyone is Irish, then expect to be more than a little bit Irish on March 15 at Venice Presbyterian Church when Gurl and his fellow cast members perform.
According to Gurl, this show will include such classics as “It’s a great Day for the Irish,” Molly Malone,” “Danny Boy,” “When Irish Eyes are Smilin’,” an Irish jig and more. Think pop and “Celtic Woman” as well as music from “River Dance.” There is no lack of Irish music — old and new.
There will be no Guinness however, as the “show is in a church,” Gurl said.
Nevertheless, the cast will reenact a pub scene, he added, “jamming together musically in a semi-circle just like they do in Ireland.”
This “Pre’ St Paddy’s Day Celebration” will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday March 15 at Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto, on the island in Venice. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online @ BrianGurlProductions.com or at the door. Call 828-284-2953 for more information.
