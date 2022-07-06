It wasn’t too many years ago that the recreational red snapper season in the Gulf lasted only a few days. Now it’s much longer. The 2022 season is 57 days long, and we’re in the middle of it right now.
Everybody wants red snapper. They’re widely regarded as one of the top eating fish from the Gulf of Mexico, and both commercial and recreational harvest are intense. For this year, the commercial quota is 6.9 million pounds, and the recreational quota is 5.9 million pounds.
That’s a lot of fish being caught, and if you want to get yours you need to know a few things about how to target them. Fishing for red snapper is a lot like other kinds of bottom fishing, with two big differences: First, you need to be in deep water. Like, 130 to 200 feet deep, which is about 40 to 70 miles offshore in our area. Second, there are very few spots that will be provided for you. You’re going to have to find your own.
There’s a very good chance that right now as you’re reading this, there are guys in 20-foot bay boats out red snapper fishing. I’m going to suggest that you not. Some people have a very high risk tolerance. But if a storm pops up or something bad happens, you’re on your own. The VHF might raise another boat, or it might not.
Even if you have a satellite phone for instant communication, 70 miles out in the Gulf is a long way from help. Use such wisdom and prudence as you have, but you won’t find me out there in a vessel that isn’t intended for big open water.
Once you’re out there, you’re going on an Easter egg hunt for fish. You can do it the old-school way, which is to drop baits down and drift until you luck into them. When you do, take note of any landmarks you have (clouds or other boats), motor back upcurrent, and drift over them again.
The old-school way still works, but most people don’t have the patience. Electronic fishfinders are how it’s done now. Some of these have incredible resolution and you can see even individual fish. Most will just show you colorful blobs, which require a bit of interpretation.
There’s certainly some structure out in the Gulf — limestone ledges and ridges that can be several feet high, ancient sinkholes where the bottom can suddenly drop another 150 feet, the occasional wreck. But mostly, what you’re looking for is fish.
You might see a large blob suspended off the bottom, or sometimes attached to it but rising to a height of several feet. That’s probably bait, but it might be a dense school of snapper. You might see “Christmas trees” — tall spires of fish stacked 20, 30, even 40 feet off the bottom. Those are usually snapper. You might see individual arches or boomerangs. These are larger individual fish, maybe snapper, gags or even amberjacks.
In any event, drop a bait. Red snapper aren’t real picky. Bigger baits will help encourage the larger fish to hit, but I’ve seen snapper 17 or 18 inches caught on a 10-inch slab of bonito. Live or fresh dead pinfish, grunts or threadies are great. Frozen sardines, mullet or squid are great. Big chunks of cut fish are great.
Light tackle is fun, but this isn’t the right place. Red snapper aren’t especially strong, but if you hook into a big grouper you’ll regret not going heavier. Extra-heavy spinning tackle can be used, but conventional gear is more at home. Spool up with 80- or 100-pound braid or mono about 40- or 50-pound test. Use 6 to 10 feet of 60-pound fluorocarbon leader and an inline circle hook (I like a 6/0 or 8/0 VMC tournament 3X).
One thing you might not be prepared for is how much weight you’ll need. If your bottom fishing experience has been in 40 to 90 feet of water, with 2 to maybe 8 ounces of weight, it may be quite a surprise when 32 ounces of lead barely gets to the bottom. Currents can be strong out here. Of course, that’s not all the time. But I’d start out with 8 or maybe 12.
The good news is that red snapper aren’t truly bottom fish. It’s common to get hit on the way down. In schools (spawning aggregations, actually), snapper will sometimes suspend well off the bottom — and they are very competitive over food. If you use a two-hook porgy rig, you might catch your limit on the very first drop.
Fortunately, there are lots of other species out here in the same general areas. Red grouper, gags, the occasional black grouper or scamp, porgies (pick of the bunch, if you ask me), and all the other snappers are often bycatch. That’s good, because it’s a long way to go for two red snapper per person.
Releasing fish from these depths requires extra effort. Every fish that comes up is going to display barotrauma. The swim bladder expands as the fish is hauled up, bloating the belly and displacing internal organs.
You have two options for dealing with these fish: Venting or descending. Venting is faster, but descending causes less damage to the fish. Either is better than just letting the bloated fish float away, which is a death sentence. To learn more about venting and descending, go to https://bit.ly/3FjAuYy.
Anytime you’re far offshore, you’re in another world. Pay attention — you might see spotted dolphins, or a whale shark, or a school of mahi, or a sargassum fish drifting by. The fishing is cool, but so is the other stuff. And of course, keep one eye on the weather at all times.
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
