Strawberry Festival 2023

Leading various committees for the United Methodist Women’s annual Strawberry Festival in Boca Grande are, from left, (front) Jason Wickman, Jan Myers, Carrie York, Becca deRosa, Helen Atkins, Ruth Paschall and Stephane teVelde, (back) Beth Baker, Kathy Peters, Sheila Dorst, Amy Mitchell, Gloria Mitchell, Jane Cooke, Elsa Soderberg, Marsy Doan, Miki Doan and Kathi Hustedt. Not pictured, but in charge of grilling, are Randy and Karen Reid.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

BOCA GRANDE — Neither Hurricane Ian nor the COVID-19 pandemic have been able to stop the United Methodist Women’s annual Strawberry Festival in Boca Grande.

On Saturday, March 4, the festival will return to the Community Center grounds to celebrate more than 30 years of raising money to provide help to local women and children in need, organizers stated in an email to The Daily Sun.


Big Tarpon

The Annual Boca Grande Invitational Art Festival is set for this weekend, March 4-5 on the grounds of the Boca Grande Community Center on Park Avenue.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments