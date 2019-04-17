As Robert and Marilyn Crowley walked out of Dollar Tree holding two bags of household goods on a recent Saturday morning, they had a couple of other stops to make at Jacaranda Plaza.
“We come here often because they have some of the things we need here,” Robert Crowley said. “We’ve got to get these bags in the car so I can make my 11 o’clock appointment at (Organic Nail & Spa).”
Visit the Jacaranda Plaza at 1627-1687 U.S. 41 Bypass in Venice just about any day of the week and you’ll notice plenty of activity.
With a variety of stores and eateries, the Plaza has much of what a person could want — except groceries — in a one-stop location. Soon enough, however, you will even be able to do your grocery shopping here. In the near future, a Lucky’s Market will move into the large space of the old K-Mart, which closed about a decade ago.
Among the featured businesses in Jacaranda Plaza are: L.A. Fitness (once a Publix Supermarket), Petco, Dollar Tree and Comcast Xfinity. Some of the smaller businesses include a tanning salon (Zoom Tan), a laundromat and the nail spa. Long-time residents will remember that Blockbuster Video was here years ago.
Jacaranda Plaza also is a destination for good food. There are a number of restaurants for different tastes, including: Norma Jean’s Sports Bar & Grill, First Watch, Kumo Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Lounge, Bonefish Grill and others. Shortly, for those who have a little less time, Jersey Mike’s Subs will be moving in next to L.A. Fitness.
Some of the patrons of L.A. Fitness are worried that their favorite place to work out may not be open much longer.
“There are rumors (L.A. Fitness) may be closing down here,” said Mikhail Dubensky who has been working out at this location for more than a year. “I started working out here shortly after we moved here from Maryland. I’d like it to stay. This is very convenient for me.”
Of course store closings and new stores moving in are a natural part of the life cycle of any strip mall. Even with Lucky’s and Jersey Mike’s moving in, there are several vacant units that remain.
Jacaranda Plaza is owned and managed by Benderson Development. For information on leasing space, call Mark Chait at 954-359-8303.
